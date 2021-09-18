France summons ambassadors in the US and Australia in reaction to the Aukus deal | World

The measure is one more Paris response to this military partnership between Americans, Australians and British that envisages the development of an atomic-powered submarine, which would jeopardize Australia’s old agreements with France (learn more at the end of the article).

UNDERSTAND: Why the Aukus deal angered France

In diplomacy, a government summons its ambassadors in other countries when it wants to demonstrate serious discontent in relations. There are consultative meetings that can end without any measure being imposed, but the measure itself is a sign of tension.

1 of 2 French Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian attends meeting in Moscow in September 2019 — Photo: Alexander Nemenov / AFP French Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian attends meeting in Moscow in September 2019 — Photo: Alexander Nemenov / AFP

In a statement, French Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian said that the decision was taken by President Emmanuel Macron given the “seriousness of the events”.

On Thursday, Le Drian called the deal “a stab in the back” given by the government of Joe Biden, and compared the current US president to his predecessor, Donald Trump.

In addition, France canceled a gala event that was scheduled to take place at the US embassy in Paris, commemorating the 240th anniversary of one of the battles of the US War of Independence in the 18th century (historically, the French were the first allies of the Americans in their struggle to free themselves from the British Empire).

2 of 2 Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison, surrounded by screens featuring UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson and US President Joe Biden during collective announcement by AUKUS, new alliance between the three countries, on Wednesday (15) — Photo: Mick Tsikas/AAP Image via AP Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison, surrounded by screens showing UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson and US President Joe Biden during a collective announcement by AUKUS, a new alliance between the three countries, in Wednesday (15) — Photo: Mick Tsikas/AAP Image via AP

The US closed a deal with Australia for the development of an atomic-powered submarine, in the context of the creation of a new international alliance, which also includes the United Kingdom, called aukus.

Announcing the deal on Wednesday, Biden said the idea was to strengthen the country’s alliances and also update US strategic priorities. Australia is close to China, and having a military partnership with the Australians is in the interest of the Americans.

A US rival and in tension with Australia, China has criticized the deal; see VIDEO below

China strongly criticizes security deal announced by US, UK and Australia

The problem is that France had an agreement to supply conventional submarines to Australia, and expected to receive billions of dollars from this sale. And this agreement was abandoned by the Australians, who gave preference to the Americans.

“This brutal, unilateral and unpredictable decision reminds me a lot of what Mr Trump used to do,” French Chancellor Jean-Yves Le Drian told France Info radio. “I am angry and bitter. This is not done between allies.”