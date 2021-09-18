From the address to the supposed ‘dose of xepa’: see the contradictions in the immunization of Safadão and Thyane – Metro

The evidence contained in the investigation of the City Hall of Fortaleza in which they were investigated irregularities in vaccination against Covid by singer Wesley Safadão, wife, influencer Thyane Dantas, and producer Sabrina Tavares Brandão, indicate at least five inconsistencies in the process ranging from the registration of the three until the receiving the single dose Janssen, on July 8, 2021.

As disclosed by Northeast Diary, based on the investigation documents obtained exclusively by the report, none of the three had their scheduling verified and all were conducted by two outsourced employees directly to the vaccine space at the mall, where a single Janssen dose was applied. The facilitation took place, as evidenced by the Inquiry, by request of a municipal servant.

But, in addition to this situation, other records reveal non-conformities, according to information from the administrative investigation carried out by the City Hall.

See list of problems found:

Marking to one location and applying to another

The vaccinations of singer Wesley Safadão and producer Sabrina Tavares Brandão were, in fact, scheduled for July 8, according to their age, but his should be at the Ceará Events Center, in the Edson Queiroz neighborhood, at Salão Taiba, and hers at the same address, but on the drive. But, both headed to the North Shopping Jockey.

In the inquiry, testimonies report that at the post there was an orientation to receive people scheduled for the location, but also those who had the vaccine scheduled for the date, but not necessarily at that post. Even if it were allowed, this situation can be considered a problem and generate disorganization if a large number of unscheduled people went to specific units.

Thyane’s age and non-scheduling

The Inquiry also confirmed what had been pointed out on social networks immediately after the publication about the immunization of Wesley’s wife, influencer Thyane Dantas. Although she was registered with Vacine Já, she was not scheduled for any location, considering that on the date, the vaccination had not yet arrived at Thyane’s age.

On July 8, the vaccination list only included people born until 1989. Thyane, according to the records in Vacine Já, was born on February 18, 1991, so he was not included in access to the vaccine on that day.

Deviating zip code and address outside Fortaleza

Another conflicting point that appears in the inquiry is the address of Wesley and Thyane. According to data from the registry, both registered that they live in Porto das Dunas, in the city of Aquiraz. But the registered zip code is a street in Fortaleza, with the same name as the street in Aquiraz.

The zip code informed points to a road in the Serrinha neighborhood. As they reside in Aquiraz, due to the scope, both should be vaccinated in the city neighboring the Capital.

“Due to the mistakes in filling out such records, the scheduling data of the users of the State System (Digital Health) were directed to the System of this municipality (Vacine Já) and, therefore, the immunization of both occurred in a different municipality” , there is an official report sent by the Working Group of the Municipal Plan for the Operationalization of Vaccination Against Covid-19 to the municipal health secretary, Ana Estela Fernandes.

producer not found

The investigation report also states that at a certain point in the investigation, the investigation sent an official letter to the couple and the producer Sabrina Tavares Brandão were invited to provide information on the facts that occurred on July 8th.

But, it is also reported that it was impossible to deliver the letter to Sabrina because the address used in the registration was visited and it was informed that there was no resident with that name. The document mentions that contact was also made by telephone with the registered number, but the calls were not answered, nor the messages answered.

There was no bloodletting dose at the place and time

After the repercussion of the possible irregularity committed in Thyane’s vaccination, the singer’s staff released a statement in which it stated that Thyane accompanied Wesley in the vaccination and received a “bleeding dose”, which “was not her benefit”. City Hall had already denied that it was applying the remaining doses at that time and place.

Advisory note sent at the time. “Each dose gives on average a number [de] applications, it depends on which one, and if they are not applied at the time, they are discarded. For this reason, professionals are authorized to apply it to anyone who is on site, even if it is not the right day for vaccination, so that the material is not discarded”.

In the statements collected in the investigation, both vaccinators and registrars reiterated that the so-called xepa doses were not applied at that place, day and time.