Gabriel Martinelli is the only Brazilian finalist for the Golden Boy award

This Friday (17), the Italian newspaper “Tuttosport” released the list with the 40 finalists of the traditional Golden Boy award, which elects the best under-21 player in the world. In the final list, only Gabriel Martinelli represents Brazil.

In the last “cut”, four Brazilians who appeared in the list of 100 chosen were discarded. They are Reinier (Borussia Dortmund), Rodrygo (Real Madrid), Luis Henrique (Olympique de Marseille) and Marcos Paulo (Atlético de Madrid).

To date, only two Brazilian players have won the award, which began to be awarded in 2003 and had Rafael Van der Vaart as the first winner. They were midfielder Anderson, in 2008, at the time at Manchester United, and striker Alexandre Pato, in 2009, when he was at Milan.

The list of 40 finalists has some well-known names that are already featured in their teams. Among the main players are names like Jude Bellingham (Borussia Dortmund), Eduardo Camavinga (Real Madrid), Eric Garcia and Pedri (Barcelona), Jamal Musiala (Bayern) and Nuno Mendes (PSG).

Check out the last five award winners below.

2020: Haaland (Borussia Dortmund)

2019: João Félix (Atlético de Madrid)

2018: De Ligt (Ajax)

2017: Mbappé (PSG)

2016: Renato Sanches (Bayern)