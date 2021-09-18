Gaby Amarantos lives a cleaning lady in a soap opera on Globo

Gaby Amarantos, actress, gave an interview to the website Contigo and commented on the invitation she received to act in the next new soap opera at six o’clock, beyond the illusion, a problematic soap opera on the network that has already been postponed numerous times due to the pandemic, cast changed many times and changes in the script.

“It came from the direction, I was very happy. I’ve always been an actress, actually, before I was a singer I already worked as an actress. But it’s a side of me that people will still get to know. And I think the love to remember clip can advance my acting a little bit. And I’m so radiant, very happy to be able to be in Beyond Illusion, the cast is amazing”, revealed.

The plot has Larissa Manoela, as the protagonist, and Rafael Vitti making romantic couple with her. the role of Gaby it’s Emilia, a cleaning woman who has a dream of becoming a radio singer.

Recently, Gaby amaranths caused controversy by stating in an interview that she does not need any man to reach orgasm, gaining the support of many women.

