Galo: President reveals conversation with Fortaleza to cheer on the Copa do Brasil – Rádio Itatiaia

Photo: Pedro Souza / Atlético Athletic fans at Mineirão in the game between Atlético and River Plate

The president of Atlético, Sérgio Coelho, told in an interview with Itatiaia Radio this Friday (17), he and Marcelo Paz, manager of Fortaleza, are talking about the possibility of having the fans in the two semifinal games of the Copa do Brasil, in October.

“We have a group on WhatsApp and today the president of Fortaleza, Marcelo Paz, sent a message to me saying that he will do everything so that we have fans in our games. So I really believe in both matches, both in Fortaleza and here in Belo Horizonte, they will be with fans,” he revealed.

Galo and Fortaleza will face each other for a spot in the big decision on October 20th and 27th. The field command of each match has not yet been defined: the draw takes place next Thursday (23).

AND BRAZILIAN? – President Sérgio Coelho also spoke about the desire to have the Alvinegro supporter in the Brazilian Championship games, a competition that Galo leads with 42 points. According to the official, at the meeting scheduled with the CBF and the other Serie A clubs, on the 28th, he will demand that the public return to the stadium.

Sérgio Coelho highlighted the safety protocols and said that the risk of contamination is “very small”.

“Yeah, we have the meeting on September 28th, but the crowd needs to come back, we can’t wait any longer, for several reasons. And football has been the only segment that can’t have the public participating, all the other activities they are already functioning almost normally. Why doesn’t football have fans now? Football exists because of the fans and the fans want to go to the stadium. 19. So the risk is very small. It is necessary that all clubs approve the return of the fans and we will, on the 28th, ask a lot for that to happen,” he concluded.