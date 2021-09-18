Gasoline is discharged for the 7th week

Data from the ANP (National Petroleum Agency) price survey system show that the price of regular gasoline rose for the 7th week in a row. From the 25th to the 31st of July, the price was R$ 5.82, from then onwards there were only increases.

The ANP carried out the survey this week – September 12th to 18th – in 4,390 Brazilian service stations and reached the maximum price of R$ 7.20 and the minimum price of R$ 5.19. The average value was R$ 6.08.

Compared to last week, September 5th to 11th, when it was R$ 6.06, it increased 0.28%. When comparing the last four weeks, with the liter at R$ 5.98, there is an increase of 1.57%. In the year, gasoline rose 35.5%.

This week, September 12th to 18th, diesel and ethanol also rose, with average prices reaching R$4.71 and R$4.70, respectively. The increases were 0.29% and 1% compared to last week, September 5-11.

Price sky high

Economists say that every time the coup speech advances, distrust grows and the dollar rises, raising the price of fuel. App drivers say the service is no longer worth the cost.

The political instability in Brazil and the resumption of activities around the world with the advance of vaccination against covid-19 bring a pessimistic outlook for the Brazilian, still in shock with gasoline, which exceeds R$ 7 a liter in several cities. The expectation is that fuel prices will not give a break in the short and medium term.

Earlier this week, the president of the Chamber, Arthur Lira (PP-AL), said that the Chamber of Deputies will question Petrobras about prices. On Twitter, he commented on the price of gasoline, diesel and cooking gas: “all expensive,” he wrote.

The president of Petrobras, Joaquim Silva e Luna, went to the Chamber to justify the state-owned price policy. According to him, the rise in fuel prices is the result of a “series of tax incidences”. “Petrobras does not pass the momentary volatility of the international oil price”, he guaranteed.

A few days later, Lira stated that the Chamber was not satisfied with the clarifications provided and will continue to demand further explanations from the state-owned company about the pricing policy.