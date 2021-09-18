Geisa Oliveira, former basketball team pivot, dies at age 42 | basketball

Geisa Oliveira, four-time Brazilian champion and with passages for the national team, died this Friday, victim of a cardiopulmonary arrest at the age of 42. The former pivot, who acted as a representative of the Women’s Basketball League in recent years, was three months pregnant with her first child, according to the organization. She lived with her husband in Campinas, where she was veiled and buried.

– It will be sorely missed. I had the opportunity to work with her as a player in Americana and as a representative in the LBF. A good person who leaves us. My feelings to the family – said Ricardo Molina, president of LBF.

1 of 1 Geisa Oliveira dies at age 42 — Photo: Publicity Geisa Oliveira dies at age 42 — Photo: Disclosure

Geisa was born in São Paulo, in 1979. She began her career at age 12, at Clube de Regatas Tietê. He went to Campinas, where he made the base through Ponte Preta and Microcamp. In 1997, at age 18, she joined the cast of Americana, where she was national champion for the first time. There, he would repeat the feat in 2003, as the protagonist. Geisa also won the trophy playing for Vasco da Gama, in 2001, and for Ourinhos-SP, in 2006.

The 1.89m pivot also wore the shirt of the Brazilian team. For years, he played in European basketball, with spells in Spain, Italy and Hungary. He returned to the country in 2012 and competed in the LBF the following year for São José dos Campos. At LBF 2019, he served as the league’s official representative in games in the cities of Campinas, Itu and Sorocaba, in the interior of São Paulo.