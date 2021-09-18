Geisa Oliveira, two-time Brazilian basketball champion for Americana dies

42-year-old former pivot suffered a heart attack in Campinas, where he lived; she worked as a games representative at LBF

Former basketball player Geisa Oliveira, who was two-time national champion for Americana in 1997 and 2003, died this Friday, aged 42. According to the LBF (Women’s Basketball League), she suffered a heart attack in Campinas, where she lived, and was three months pregnant.

Former athlete played in the Women’s Basketball League in 2013, for São José dos Campos – Photo: Collection / LBF

The former athlete was working in the league, which is based in Americana, according to the organization’s president, Ricardo Molina. She performed the role of official gaming representative. “Very young, Geisa will be missed for her joy and charisma,” Molina said on social media.

Born in São Paulo, Geisa began her career at age 12, at Clube de Regatas Tietê, and worked as a pivot. In addition to the titles for Americana, the former player conquered the country for Vasco da Gama, in 2001, and for Ourinhos, in 2006.

The former athlete also wore the Brazilian national team jersey and, for years, played in European basketball, with spells in Spain, Italy and Hungary. He returned to Brazil in 2012 and competed in the LBF the following year, for São José dos Campos.

After retirement, Geisa remained active in Masters and university championships. In 2017, he even won the Brazilian University Games with the team from Unip (Universidade Paulista).