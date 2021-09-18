Geraldo Luis said goodbye to Bruno Peruka live on Record before his colleague resigned

Bruno Peruka last commanded the Morning General Balance, gives record, this Thursday (16), and received the affection of Geraldo Luis. The two presenters resembled Marcelo Rezende, who died four years ago.

Live, the presenters hugged as they said goodbye. “Peruka, God bless you, God protect you, always together. God knows everything and we were part of this great guy’s life [Marcelo Rezende]”, said Geraldo Luis, before his colleague resigned from Edir Macedo’s station.

“Amen, thanks for everything. Thank God we had the opportunity. Hug”, replied the journalist before leaving the scene.

The journalist, who learned on the internet that he would be removed from command of the news next Monday (20), reacted to yet another change involving his name within the network.

According to information from Notícias da TV, Peruka is already in Paraná, where he lives with his family. It was in the state that he started his climb on the channel, as a reporter for Cidade Alerta. The nickname was given by Marcelo Rezende (1951-2017).

Between 2015 and 2017, Bruno worked as a reporter in São Paulo. Then, for just four months, he conducted the General Balance Sheet PR – Londrina. The journalist returned to São Paulo in 2018, at BG Manhã, also passing by all journalists at Record, always as “plan B”.

The changes now bothered Bruno Peruka, who found himself without a program after hiring Eleandro Passaia. The former presenter of Rede Massa, an affiliate of SBT in Paraná, takes over the local bloc of Balanço Geral Manhã next Monday; Geraldo Luís continues in the national edition.

The reformulation of the Manhã General Balance Sheet, it is worth remembering, aims to expand the ratings, taking the vice-leadership of Primeira Impacto, similar to SBT. To also contain the Band’s advance, Record will advance the newsletter to 5h.