Germana and Licurgo die after last kiss in ‘Nos Tempos do Imperador’ | come around

Desperate, Clemência (Dani Barros), who stayed gagged for a long time, he rats on them both, shocking Quinzinho. On the run, they manage to outwit Borges (Danilo Dal Farra), and celebrate.

But Germana ends up tripping, trapping your foot on the train track. With no way out, she sets off on Licurgo.

“We’re going to die together,” she declares, leaving her partner thrilled.

The couple faces each other, ends up dropping the bag with the empress’s jewelry and changing the last statements, with that big kiss!

“Don’t forget that I love you. Go, Licurgo”, says Germana.

