Givanildo Oliveira says he is frustrated with the situation at Santa Cruz and vents: “Some are sleeping” | Holy Cross

One of the actions of the Santa Cruz board to try to react in Serie C was the hiring of Givanildo Oliveira for the position of technical director of the club. Former player and coach of the club, with several titles throughout history, he has been responsible for being the link between the directors and the cast led by Roberto Fernandes.

However, the results have not changed and the Tricolor is about to be relegated to the fourth division. With 99.8% risk of falling with two rounds to go before the end of the first phase of Serie C, Givanildo lamented the situation in which the club finds itself in the Brazilian Championship.

– The feeling is one of frustration. It was at Santa Cruz that I started playing, it was at Santa Cruz that I started in this role (technical director) and I regret that this is happening there, from my heart as well. It’s complicated, it’s difficult, it’s boring, but I’m in another profession, I can put it that way. Looking to do the best. Unfortunately, it hasn’t happened so far, our situation is very difficult, but let’s wait and see what happens. Hence, thinking about what Santa Cruz will do in the future, playing a series that was never meant to be. Not even in this one (Series C) it should be, due to the greatness of the club, the name, a series of things. But unfortunately football is like that.

Known as the “King of Access”, Givanildo had his last stint as the club’s coach in 2017. At the time, he also had little to do during Serie B, which ended with Santa being relegated to the Third League. In a new role, he showed a lot of sincerity in detailing the work being performed with the squad.

– Right now, after training (this Friday), I asked to meet with them and talked. It’s my obligation. I don’t like a very long conversation, it was five or six minutes. And I could understand, whenever I talk I ask: did you understand or do you want to ask any questions? Always the way I was in my life: direct, to show them the situation as it is. They know, but there are some who sleep. He doesn’t care much. So it’s also my obligation, in this new role, to also be pushing for them to understand that, if they can’t get out of this situation anymore, they can at least win the last two games.

With a stint until August 2022, one of the greatest idols in the history of Santa Cruz does not rule out remaining in the position even after the relegation materializes. According to him, the future is in the hands of the administration headed by President Joaquim Bezerra.

“I intend to fulfill this contract. I didn’t want a disaster like this to happen (relegation), unfortunately it’s very close to happening. I don’t have in my head how much time I’m going to spend at Santa Cruz. Santa Cruz knows how long it knows that will want me.”

