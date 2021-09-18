Globo announces which vaccines are accepted to participate in the audience of the Meeting

After a year and a half, the audience at the Encontro com Fátima Bernardes will return. Registration takes place through the program’s website. All will be tested at Globo Studios and only adults can sign up to participate.

Audience participants must be up to date with the two doses of the Covid-19 vaccine, respecting the following dynamics:

Coronavac – four weeks after the second dose.

Janssen – four weeks after the single dose.

Oxford/AstraZeneca and Pfizer – two weeks after the second dose.

Everyone must respect the following guidelines: maintain the recommended distance, use a mask full-time and hand and object hygiene. Any transportation and/or accommodation costs are the responsibility of the registrant.