Globo will release two authors in the next ‘Malhação’. Find out what the story of the season will be

Eduardo and Marcos Carvalho (Photo: Reproduction)

Globo will release two authors in the new season of “Malhação”, next year. Eduardo and Marcos Carvalho, known as Irmãos Carvalho, will make a story set in a neighborhood in the North Zone of Rio. school considered the worst in the country. For that reason, it will run the risk of being closed. The students will then fight for it to continue working.

The protagonists will be two girls and a boy. The director, Paulo Silvestrini, has been doing casting tests. More than 70% of actors will be black. In the team of collaborators are Michel Carvalho, Renata Sofia, Bruna Paixão and Barbara Duffles. The research is done by Renata Lacombe (see photo below). They’ve been working on the story since January 2020. The season’s subtitle is still being set.

Eduardo and Marcos are twins from Morro do Salgueiro, in Tijuca, North Zone of Rio. They graduated in Cinema at the Pontifical Catholic University of Rio de Janeiro and made several short films. With “Chico”, for example, won the Candango for best direction at the 2017 Brasília Festival.

Renata Lacombe, Eduardo Carvalho, Barbara Duffles, Marcos Carvalho, Michel Carvalho, Renata Sofia and Bruna Paixão (Photo: Reproduction)

