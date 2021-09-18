Gremio squad: Felipão has at least three doubts to face Flamengo | Guild

Grêmio continues to prepare to face Flamengo on Sunday, at Maracanã, for Brasileirão. Coach Felipão led a training session this Friday afternoon, at CT Luiz Carvalho, and still has at least three doubts in the lineup.

The disputes are in goal, defense and attack. First, it is unclear whether Brenno will continue to have a chance or whether Gabriel Chapecó will regain his position. The Olympic champion goalkeeper returned on Wednesday against Flamengo, after 70 days without playing.

Ruan and Rodrigues can again form the double of defense. However, Kannemann also returned on Wednesday, had discomfort in his hips during the game – a region that took him out of games in the season -, but he trained normally and can regain the title.

Finally, Borja has been the reference of the attack with Felipão since he arrived. But the presence of Diego Souza among the holders is not ruled out. It’s a technical question that the coach will solve after Saturday’s practice.

A likely lineup has Gabriel Chapecó (Brenno); Vanderson, Ruan, Rodrigues (Kannemann) and Rafinha; Thiago Santos; Alisson, Lucas Silva, Villasanti, and Ferreira; Borja (Diego Souza).

Vanderson, Ruan, Thiago Santos and Alisson return to the team after preservation in the Copa do Brasil. Recovered from conjunctivitis, Jean Pyerre is available, but starts on the reserve bank.

Follow out Geromel and Douglas Costa. The defender maintains the treatment for the fracture in the little toe. The midfielder makes the physical transition after a muscle injury. He will not be available for Sunday, according to what Felipão said after the defeat on Wednesday.