Guardiola denies apologies to City fans and says: ‘If I become a problem, I’ll leave’

Pep Guardiola sees no reason to apologize to Manchester City fans. The coach criticized the fans, after the game against RB Leipzig for the Champions League, for understanding that the public present at Etihad Stadium on Wednesday (15) was low.

At a press conference this Friday (17), Guardiola said he would not apologize to the fans, noting that the game against the Germans was a difficult duel for the team. Therefore, I needed the maximum support from the fans.

Did you say you were disappointed because the stadium was not full against Leipzig? Everyone interprets as they please, but I won’t apologize for what I said, and I’m surprised by the statements that came later. We have achieved many things and now we need the support of the fans. What I’m saying is that we need the support of our fans, no matter how many people come. We need your support. I won’t apologize for what I said. Don’t put in my mouth words I didn’t say. I will never be a problem for the fans, if I become a problem I will leave.”

In Manchester City’s 6-3 rout over RB Leipzig, Etihad Stadium received only 38,062 fans. The number of people bothered the coach, as the Cityzens’ stadium has a capacity for 55,000 people.

However, Guardiola’s statements were not well received by fans of the English club. Kevin Parker, general secretary of Manchester City’s official fan club, even replied to the coach, saying he was disappointed with Pep’s stance: “He’s the best coach in the world, but I think maybe he should limit himself to training . I don’t think anyone at the club should question the loyalty of fans. It’s frustrating,” he said.