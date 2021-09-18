Guardiola says he won’t apologize to Manchester City fans

Pep Guardiola sees no reason to apologize to Manchester City fans. At a press conference, the coach commented on the statement he gave at the end of the Champions League game, in which he complained about the lack of fans at the stadium.

“I said I was disappointed because the stadium was not full against Leipzig. Everyone plays as they please, but I won’t apologize for what I said. We have achieved a lot and now we need the support of the fans,” he said. At the time, there were plenty of tickets for City fans, who played at home and thrashed Leipzig 6-3.

Guardiola emphasized that this was a difficult game and that, for that reason, having the support of the fans was important. The coach added that he doesn’t see himself as a problem for the club: “But if it starts to be, I’m leaving”.

After the rout, Guardiola asked City fans to be present at Saturday’s Premier League game against Southampton. In its debut in the Champions League, Manchester City’s stadium, which has a capacity of 55 thousand people, had only 38,062 fans.

From the fans’ side, Guardiola’s declaration caught on badly. Kevin Parker, general secretary of Manchester City fans, countered the coach saying Guardiola didn’t think that not everyone is able to go to a game on Wednesday night: “I don’t think anyone at the club should question the loyalty of the fans. It’s frustrating”.