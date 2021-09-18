Gugu dated famous actor from Didi’s Gang

It all started when Bruschetta was asked about Rose Miriam’s relationship with Gugu. According to her, the stable union happened based on a contract

Even after nearly two years of Gugu Liberato’s death, details about his intimacy are still revealed constantly. That’s what happened last Friday (10), when Mamma Bruschetta said, in an interview with SuperSonico Cast, that the presenter dated actor Marcelo Augusto, 50, a former member of Turma do Didi.

It all started when Bruschetta was asked about Rose Miriam’s relationship with Gugu. According to her, the stable union happened based on a contract. “She worked as a surrogate and also as a caretaker for the children,” she said.

The presenter also said that she thinks Rose should be included in the will. “She wasn’t his wife, but they were in a stable union, for their children. He never slept with her, he never introduced anything to her,” guaranteed Mamma.

Mama Bruschetta talks about Gugu’s sexuality and boyfriends

Then Bruschetta said that Gugu “was always very discreet” about his intimacy and says that, although the presenter never came out as a homosexual, he “was gay”.

“We already talked. Gugu was gay. She showed her old boyfriend, she showed Marcelo Augusto”, at this moment, the podcast presenter interrupts the artist and declares the information as “a scoop”.

“That’s not the problem. The problem is that he didn’t want this ‘thing’ of his to be so exposed,” explains Mamma. “He did have these relationships, did he have pictures with them all? He had. Did he have a trip with them all? There was,” he continued.

“So it wasn’t such a secret thing, but he didn’t like to be exposed on social media,” he added. “Gugu has always been very discreet. And he was always very active,” added Bruschetta.

Marcelo Augusto is a singer, actor and presenter. He was successful in the cast of the programs Turma do Didi and Aventuras do Didi. Furthermore, it was released on television by Gugu Liberato in the program “Corrida Maluca”. The presenter was also responsible for launching the singer in the musical environment.

Gugu would have had a serious relationship with Thiago Salvático from Santa Catarina

Born in Forquilhinha, in the south of Santa Catarina, Thiago Salvático owns two ice cream parlors in the city of Paderborn, Germany. The youngest of four children, Thiago has two sisters, a brother and nephews. Parents built a quiet life with little luxury.

Salvático met Gugu in 2011, in Italy, when he lived there. According to him, the two met casually and traveled together to various countries, moments recorded in photos, including the tours they took.

The chef says that he spent more than two years with him, was introduced to several of the presenter’s friends, who, according to him, was a fundamental figure in his life.

Until Gugu’s death, their relationship was unknown to the public. But, after the presenter’s death, on November 21, 2019, Thiago announced his intention to go to court to demand recognition of a common-law marriage and a share of the inheritance.

Despite this, according to the law, a stable union is only recognized when the relationship is public and has the objective of starting a family.