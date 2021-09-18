Guilherme Mantuan enters the Labor Court against Corinthians for R$533,000

Guilherme Mantuan, player revealed by the Corinthians base, filed a lawsuit against the former club this Friday. The share price is R$533,000. The information was released by GE.

The athlete is 24 years old and defends the Portuguese Gil Vicente. The amount charged is related to image rights, severance pay, Severance Indemnity Fund (FGTS), fine and attorney’s fees. The defense attorneys are Filipe Rino and Thiago Rino.

His brother, attacking midfielder Gustavo Mantuan, plays for Timão. According to Guilherme, he and the club signed an agreement in August 2020. Thus, he would receive his rights in four installments. However, Corinthians would have paid only two.

During his time at Timão, he was Brazilian champion in 2017 and São Paulo in 2018. In all, he played 28 games as a professional, being used as a defensive midfielder, midfielder and midfielder. Before going to Europe, he received loans to Ponte Preta e Oeste.

Corinthians has not yet been informed of the process. Recently, the ex-wheel Camacho also filed a lawsuit against the team requesting a millionaire value.

