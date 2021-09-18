Guilherme Mantuan sues Corinthians in the Labor Court and charges R$ 533 thousand | corinthians

The defensive midfielder Guilherme Mantuan filed a lawsuit in the Labor Court against Corinthians last Friday. Formed on the basis of Timão, the player charges R$ 533 thousand from the former club.

Guilherme is 24 years old and currently plays for Gil Vicente, from Portugal. He is the brother of Gustavo Mantuan, an attacking midfielder who is part of Corinthians’ professional squad.

The amount charged by Guilherme Mantuan refers to image rights, severance pay and the Severance Pay Fund (FGTS), in addition to fines and legal fees.

The athlete claims that when he left Corinthians, in August of last year, he signed an agreement to receive what he was entitled to in four installments. However, Timão would have paid only the first two.

Brazilian champion (2017) and São Paulo (2018) by Corinthians, Mantuan played 28 games as a professional of the club, acting as defensive midfielder, full-back and midfielder. In 2019 it was loaned to Ponte Preta and, in 2020, to the West.

Lawyers Filipe Rino and Thiago Rino are responsible for defending Mantuan in the lawsuit.

Timão has not yet been notified of the process. In recent years, the club has suffered a series of legal charges. The last case had been that of midfielder Camacho, currently at Santos, who claims to have about R$ 1 million to receive from Corinthians.

