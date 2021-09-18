Guinness Book Reveals New Records, With Eared Dog And Maya Wave

Have you ever wondered which dog has the longest ears in the world? Or who is the woman who can “jump rope” the longest using her own hair? For the Guinness World Records announced some of the record holders who will be in the 2022 edition of their famous book.

The American dog Lou, 3 years old, is one of the stars to gain space in the Book of Records. Its ears, which measure 34 centimeters from tip to base, are the largest ever recorded.

The animal, a coonhound breed, lives with its tutor, Paige Olsen, 29, in Portland, Oregon (USA). “I’m very proud of conquering the world record. But the credit is all Lou’s. I can’t take credit for her ears, I didn’t make them”, joked Paige when she learned that the dog had conquered a space in the book.

Other animals that will be immortalized in the publication are the dog Lollipop and the cat Sashimi, from Canada. They were considered the fastest animal duo on a scooter. The two completed a five-meter course in 4.37 seconds, the shortest time recorded for that distance.

The tutor, Melissa Millet, said she adopted them after they were abandoned by their former owners. According to her, both the dog and the cat liked to ride a scooter alone. One day, to his surprise, they appeared together and broke the world record.

jump over hair

Ky Laetitia is a performance artist from Côte d’Ivoire, Africa. With thousands of followers on Instagram and TikTok, she is the record holder for “jumping her own hair”. Using her long hair in a braid, tied at the ends like a rope, she managed the feat of jumping for about 30 seconds non-stop.

Ky Laetitia, from Côte d’Ivoire, is the record holder for ‘jumping rope’ wearing her hair. Image: Reproduction/Guinness World Records

Andy Holt (USA) set out to create an exclusive cosplay costume for the character Black Hawk, from DC Comics, that would capture the attention of superhero fans. While creating an engaging costume, he also made history by creating the largest mechanical wings in a cosplay costume, measuring 5.84 meters from end to end.

Andy Holt made history by creating the greatest mechanical wings in a cosplay costume Image: Reproduction/Guinness World Records

Brazilian surfer among record holders

Brazilian surfer Maya Gabeira broke her own world record with the biggest wave ever ridden by a woman. She, who had already entered the record books in 2018 and 2020, today celebrates new achievement. She entered the 2022 edition after surfing a 22.4 meter wave.

“Guinness World Records 2022” (GWR 2022) was released yesterday. “The pandemic never stopped our experts, who worked reliably to bring together an action-packed collection of amazing humans, extraordinary animals, cutting-edge technology and natural wonders,” organizers stated in the announcement of the new edition.