Gusttavo Lima shows off his children’s room and even has a ball pool

Singer Gusttavo Lima and model Andressa Suita surprised by showing their son’s bedroom

The singer Gusttavo Lima and the model Andressa Suita they showed a little more about the room of their children Gabriel, four years old, and Samuel, three years old, and surprised. Andressa showed a little of the boys’ routine at the family mansion in Goiás.

And she revealed that the boys have a room that even has a ball pool. The famous mom showed the boys playing excitedly in the ball pool in her bedroom. In the image, one of the boys appears jumping into the ball pool.

Internet users were just praise for the children of Gusttavo Lima and Andressa Suita during the game. “These boys have energy! And how beautiful this little room with the ball pool!”, commented a netizen.

And a netizen commented: “That’s great, Mom and Dad! Child’s play is all good”. Another internet user also stated: “Wonderful to live! How beautiful these boys and this little room!”.

It’s not clear whether the ball pool is part of the room the boys sleep in or whether it belongs in their playroom. Andressa Suita had already shown the room in which her children Gusttavo Lima sleep and enchanted.

Boys Gabriel and Samuel sleep in a charming room where their beds are shaped like cars! One of the boys’ trucks is blue and the other is red!

Internet users were also just praise for the boys’ room. “What loves! And how beautiful the room with the car beds! I loved it!”, commented a netizen. And another internet user also commented: “I loved the little room with the car beds! I wanted one like that for my son too”. And another internet user said: “What love these boys! And what a beautiful room! I loved it”.

