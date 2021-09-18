Guto admits comparison with Vojvoda in Ceara’s resignation: “Joke saying we lost the locker room” | supper

Former coach of Ceará, Guto Ferreira commented on the resignation of the club, even at the time, being in eighth place in the Serie A of the Brazilian Nationals. He dismisses having “lost the locker room” as an excuse to leave and commented that he received a message from almost all players after the resignation.

– Sometimes the team gets to the point where you have to add pieces. It’s not just training that will make this team able to do something else. You have to bring one or two pieces for the team to earn more. Not at all (missed the locker room). When things get tight and there is no justification, where do you go? It will always fall into the coach’s account. If I show the amount of messages I received from practically the entire squad. There are some players who didn’t add, who didn’t bring returns and weren’t being used as they should because they weren’t having the income they should have.

– If it was an option, I lost the locker room, so… So go ahead with the players… Yony was the only player who asked to leave and was not being taken advantage of. By mutual agreement, we stopped using it. He was the only player who cannot be said to have had a fight, as he asked to leave, he was no longer used by mutual agreement. It’s a joke to say that we lost the locker room… If that was the case, last week, how would we have played the game we played against Flamengo? – he said, in an interview with Rádio Bandeirantes.

1 of 1 CEnaRede 88, Guto x Vojvoda — Photo: ge CEnaRede 88, Guto x Vojvoda — Photo: ge

Guto admits that there was a comparison with Vojvoda, Fortaleza coach, in Ceara’s resignation. Vojvoda does a great job ahead of the rival.

– So far I’m looking for (reason for the resignation), but there came a time when this anxiety of President Robinson de Castro to solve the best possible way, opted for a change, to bring another piece. One thing we heard at times inside the club was that the Fortaleza squad didn’t care and Vojvoda arrived and it did. It wasn’t quite like that. Some players arrived to add to the team.