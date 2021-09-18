Guto says he doesn’t understand Ceara’s dismissal and reveals that he “heard” about the comparison with Vojvoda

A little more than two weeks after the departure of Ceará’s command, coach Guto Ferreira said he did not understand the reason for the resignation, cited the players’ manifestations to rule out any internal problems with the squad and revealed that he “heard” comparisons to the work of Juan Pablo Vojvoda, coach of arch-rivals Fortaleza.

Alvinegro announced the end of the relationship with Guto last August 29, after the 2-0 loss to América-MG, in Serie A. four games without winning in an attempt to change the environment and give a new face to the team, which was notable for its reactive model.

“I would also like (to understand), so far I’m also looking for it. But there came a time when the president’s eagerness to try to solve the best possible way, he opted for a change, suddenly bringing another piece, as it happened… One thing we heard at times, inside, was that our rival had a squad that hadn’t been giving leagues, Vojvoda arrived and managed to connect with the same players. It wasn’t like that, because Titi arrived, Robson, some players who added to the team. But there was also growth. Soon this idea was hammering in his head (Robinson de Castro), there had to have been some kind of external pressure that ended up making him take the decision.” , reported the coach in an interview with Bandeirantes Radio.

“Now, I’m talking about it again: a very respected decision. I have nothing to complain about right now. And I’m rooting for Tiago (Nunes) to be able to offer the group and the club what we couldn’t, because it’s an organized club. There is a job and a different mentality. Getting things right and wrong in our jobs, within decision-making, will always happen. It’s not because I was fired that I’m going to root against it, quite the contrary. I’m rooting for his success. Life goes on. Let’s look for another project so that we can, in the best way possible, develop the work. I’m also here, day after day, studying, seeing what was missing, what I could improve, analyzing if I couldn’t give it anymore because of the fault. my methodology, my way of managing or if something external was missing, how would I have to charge… Anyway, the coach also does all this self-assessment so that the posture, in the next projects, can reap the results”, completed.

Replaced by Tiago Nunes in command of Grandpa, Guto Ferreira said that he received several messages from athletes after the departure, he considered that the solution for the clubs in negative moments is to change coach and stated that the only player in the squad who was out of the plans was the forward Yony González on account of performance in games.

“When things get tough and there are no justifications, where do you go, what is the answer? It will always fall to the coach’s account. If I show the amount of messages I received from the squad, practically the entire squad. Now, there is one or another player who didn’t add, didn’t bring back and, of course, momentarily this player was being used the way it should because it wasn’t having the income it should have. If this is losing the locker room and it was their option, then go ahead with the players,” he said.

“At no time did I leave a player out or stop using it, with the exception of Yony González, who hasn’t yielded anything since he arrived and asked to leave because of that, because he wasn’t being taken advantage of. He was the only player who asked to leave. The number of opportunities he had was according to his income and as he asked to leave, we, in agreement with the management, stopped using him. Then there were clubs for him to go to, and he did not want to go. there was no kind of fight, he was respected and was always training, but as he asked to leave, he was not committed to us and was no longer used in common agreement with the direction”, explained the coach.

