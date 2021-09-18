Help me, how to save the 4G package and find free wi-fi internet? – 09/17/2021

On the street and want to save your internet data package? There is a handy way to find free wi-fi networks available nearby. This is the Instabridge app, available for Android and iOS.

According to information from the platform, the app has coverage with millions of internet points shared around the world. Each open access that Instabridge displays can come from two sources: an open connection offer (from a public Wi-Fi signal, for example) or a share password (which can be from someone’s home or from commercial establishments).

On the Google app store, the program has over 1 million reviews. His grade is 4.4 out of 5. Already on the Apple store, he has more than 4,200 ratings. The grade is 3.9 out of 5.

How to use?

To connect to Wi-Fi via Instabridge for free, you need to download the app.

on android (test was performed on Android version 7.1.1, on a Moto E4 phone):

1 – On the home screen, view the connection options closest to your location and go to the top option, where you will see the “connect” functionality. This instruction is valid when there is a wi-fi signal available near you (the search is based on your device’s GPS).

Image: Reproduction

2 – If the access point is not so close, it is necessary to walk so that Instabridge can reach the connection. On the main screen, choose the closest option. Then, you can check some basic information of the internet network such as the password (people who share their respective access codes), for example.

Image: Reproduction

3 – Press the location tab, on the right corner of the app, which will take you to a map. Proceed to the icon at the bottom to be redirected to the path with more details.

Image: Reproduction

4 – “On routes”, follow the route indicated. After approaching the wi-fi, go back to Instabridge’s first screen. In “Browse”, go to the icon of the signal that should have the option “connect”, as done previously in step one.

Image: Reproduction

5 – If you want to view the places with free internet connections on the map, then, at the bottom, on the Instabridde home screen, go to “Map”. Then zoom in on the region.

Green dots indicate free Wi-Fi access, blue refer to connections already made, and red dots are locations with unavailable passwords. Select the green dot closest to you. Then tap the direction icon, then continue the sequence again from step three.

on the iPhone

It is also possible to view locations with free internet connections available on a map.

1 – To do this, go to the bottom of the Instabridde home screen and click on “Maps”. Then zoom in on the region you want on the phone.

2 – The highlighted color dots indicate Wi-Fi access (many restaurants and commercial establishments may appear in the display).

3 – Select the green dot closest to you. If you are too far away, you can tap the direction icon and the map will direct you to the address/region where the signal is released. Just like the walkthrough similar to the one taught in the Android step.

4 – Then follow the instructions on the screen. As you get closer to your chosen location, open your mobile’s Wi-Fi settings and find the name of the connection you found. Copy the password entered in the Instabridde application and paste. If the signal is working properly, you will have internet in a few seconds.

Safety tips: don’t fool around

The functionality of the app above is practical. But you need to turn on the alert before leaving connecting your cell phone or tablet to any free wifi out there. There are connections or shared passwords that can hide security traps.

Users “mouth free wi-fi” need to be careful not to fall prey to fake internet pages, fraud or financial scams. Therefore, before confirming the connection, follow the safety tips below to reduce the risks: