“He’s a player who had good numbers”, Mazzuco opens the doors to reinforce the ‘dreams’ at Santos and cheers up the fans

The Santos direction is keeping an eye on the market and does not rule out any possibility, as long as any negotiations are within the budget

Santos have a very important game this Saturday (18), when they face the Ceará, for the Brazilian Championship. Fábio Carille’s team needs to recover in the national tournament and there’s nothing better than beating a tough opponent playing away from home. The confrontation is scheduled to take place at 9 pm, Brasília time.

Out of the field, the Santos executive director, Mazzuco, keeps an eye on the market in search of business opportunities to strengthen the cast. Carille wants a more defensive defensive midfielder and names are being studied internally. At the end of this week, there was a news that soteldo I would be dissatisfied in Toronto, Canada, and would like to go back to South America.

On social networks, many fans pressure the board to try to repatriate the shorty. In an interview with TNT Sports, the strong man of Peixão football spoke about the Subject and opened the doors for the Venezuelan, noting that the window for transfers abroad is closed, but not ruling out something more forceful from next year.

“I don’t have a direct relationship with him, he has many friends here at the club, he has a nice history here too. (…) Remember that the window is closed, so there is nothing to do now. There is no immediate plan, but the 2022 season, it will be planned. So, you consider several opportunities that can help the club.”, revealed.

Mazzuco continued talking about Soteldo and got the crowd excited: “Soteldo passed through here, he is a player who had good numbers here at the club. It’s all a question of opportunity, of understanding what the next year will be like (…)”, added.