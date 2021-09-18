Home signature, no farewell: Dani Alves’ last steps at SPFC – 18/09/2021

Away from Morumbi, Daniel Alves with a pen in his hand put an end to his passage through São Paulo. The side then handed the papers back to his lawyer, who had come to his house for the virtual meeting between the interested parties. Around 10 pm last Thursday (16), the document also received the signature of the São Paulo Tricolor and made the contractual termination official.

Daniel Alves did not participate in the decisive meeting, something that is common in this type of complicated negotiation. São Paulo didn’t even expect a different attitude, since the player had already used third parties to send a message that he would no longer play for the team until the debt was paid.

But it was not just this absence that was felt. So far, Daniel Alves has not gone to the Barra Funda CT to say goodbye to his (former) teammates. Members of the Sao Paulo summit, however, still believe he should do so in the coming days. In the nets, the full-back said thanking and saying goodbye, but he has not yet gone to the club’s premises.

The agreement between São Paulo and Daniel Alves provides for payment of around R$ 25 million over five years. The Tricolor calculates that it will save something in the region of R$ 27 million with the adjustment. The lateral earned close to R$ 1.5 million monthly at the club.

Free on the market, Daniel Alves analyzes six proposals to define his future. Two of them are from abroad, from markets where the transfer window remains open, such as the “Arab world” and Mexico. Another four are from Brazilian clubs. Flamengo closely analyzes the situation.

If he chooses to stay in the country, the full-back has a week to settle with the new club. The deadline for entries in the Brasileirão ends next Friday, the 24th. As he only played six games for São Paulo in the tournament, Daniel Alves can play normally for another team in this edition of the competition.