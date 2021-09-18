Hospital de Clínicas identifies an outbreak among employees of the CTI Covid unit

The Hospital de Clínicas de Porto Alegre (HCPA) informed the Health Surveillance that a new outbreak of coronavirus cases was identified in a CTI Covid unit, located in Block B. The results of the tests, relating to the period between the 9th and September 15, showed eight positive cases among employees. According to the HCPA, the outbreak was verified on Wednesday.

One professional in the area is hospitalized at the ICU, without the need for invasive ventilation, and the others have mild symptoms, receiving outpatient follow-up by the Occupational Medicine Service.

According to the HCPA, the outbreaks identified on August 30, in the day care center and in an inpatient unit, are considered controlled. The institution continues to monitor the sites, but no new cases have been registered since September 3rd and 9th, respectively.

Up to 6 kills

The Clinics also confirmed that one patient with multiple comorbidities died in the afternoon of the 15th, in the inpatient unit, bringing to 6 the number of deaths due to the outbreak. Another patient was transferred to the ICU.

In total, of the 19 cases identified in the inpatient unit, there are 13 patients (6 died, 1 is in the ICU, 2 are hospitalized in the Covid Infirmary, 1 was released from isolation and is in conventional hospitalization, one was transferred and two were already discharged hospital).

In addition, 6 employees tested positive for the disease. All are considered mild cases and are being monitored by the Occupational Medicine Service. At the Daycare, the 9 people who tested positive have only mild symptoms and are monitored.





See too