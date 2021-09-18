how Ángel Romero became an option for Barcelona

Defeated 3-0 by Bayern Munich on their European Champions League debut and still shaken by the breakup that took away stars Lionel Messi and Antoine Griezmann, Barcelona are desperate to find a new striker.

And, according to the program “Halcones y Palomas”, on the Argentine television network TNT Sports, the solution to this drama could be the hiring of an old acquaintance of Brazilian football.

Paraguayan Ángel Romero, who defended Corinthians between 2014 and 2019 and won two national titles for the club, was offered to Barça and, along with his twin brother, Óscar, is being analyzed by the culé board.

The 29-year-old would be an emergency reinforcement for the Catalan team to make up for the loss of Martin Braithwaite, who had to undergo knee surgery and will only return to the field after the turn of the year.

With the Dane injured, Barcelona currently has only two “adult” forwards in match condition: Dutch Memphis Depay and Luuk de Jong. Ansu Fati, Ousmane Dembélé and Sergio Agüero are also injured or in the process of recovering physically.

The possibility of Romero moving to Catalonia generated a wave of questions on social media. The main question was: “how can a player who was not so prominent in Brazil and without any previous experience in Europe end up being hired by one of the most important teams on the planet?”.

The problem is that Barça do not have many viable options at the moment to replace Braithwaite. As Spain’s transfer window is closed, the club can only strengthen with players who are out of a contract with any team.

This is the case of the Romero brothers, who broke up with San Lorenzo at the end of last month, after a series of disagreements with the board and the coaching staff of the Argentine team. And not many other minimally renowned athletes.

According to the “Transfermarkt”, a website specialized in covering the purchases and sales of soccer players, the former Corinthians fan is now the unemployed striker on the entire planet with the highest market value: 6 million euros (R$ 37.3 million ).

Some other options available for the position would be Englishmen Andy Carroll and Daniel Sturridge (both ex-Liverpool), Argentines Carlos Tevez (ex-Boca Juniors) and Facundo Ferreyra (ex-Benfica), Italian Sebastian Giovinco (ex-Juventus) and the Spaniard Sergi Enrich (ex-Levante).

But they are all older than Romero, are in the final stretch of their career and have not produced as much as the Paraguayan, who has already scored four goals in the South American World Cup qualifiers and has been the main name of his team in the search for a vacancy in Qatar-2022.

Despite the disastrous debut in the Champions League, the departure of its main player and the financial problems that undermined the rebuilding of its squad, Barça has even had a good start to the season in the Spanish Championship.

The team led by Ronald Koeman had two wins (Real Sociedad and Getafe) and one draw (Athletic Bilbao) in their first three commitments in the competition. Today, the game is against Granada, at Camp Nou.

In the continental tournament, the next Catalan opponent will be Benfica, on September 29, in Lisbon. Group A also includes Bayern and Ukraine’s Dynamo Kiev. The top two finishers in each bracket advanced to the round of 16.