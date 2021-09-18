how are the new colors of the iPhone, Watch and iPad – MacMagazine

With the release of iPhones 13 and 13 mini, Apple Watch Series 7 and sixth generation iPad mini, Apple has brought some new colors, slightly different from the usual ones, to its product lines.

I speak, of course, of colors stellar (starlight) and midnight (midnight), which come to replace (partially, in some cases) the traditional silver, black and space gray ones.

If you liked any of them and are undecided about the new tones, the best thing to do is compare them to the old colors. Parker Ortolani, of 9to5Mac, placed the new shades side by side to make this comparison.

Let’s go?

Stellar vs. silver

The stellar came to replace silver in the iPhones 13 and 13 mini, the Apple Watch Series 7 and the iPad mini. As we can see, the color is a little warmer, slightly towards champagne.

Apple has also replaced some white accessories with stellar versions, such as sports bracelets and solo loop. Regarding the iPhones rear window, you can see that the new tone is a little more yellowish.

iPhone 12 white

iPhone 13 stellar

Midnight vs. space gray

Midnight arrived to replace the space gray of the Apple Watch and the black of the iPhones — the iPad mini, however, did not receive the new color. Apple is also offering several accessories in this shade, such as the sports bracelet and the solo loop.

As you can see, the new midnight is a leaden hue, with a slightly bluish hue – quite different from black or space gray. Old-timers will notice that the midnight color resembles the old black/lead color (slate) of the iPhone 5.

iPhone 12 black

iPhone 13 midnight

Since the colors on the Apple website don’t always match those of live models, if you’re still in doubt, it’s a good idea to try viewing them in an Apple Store before making your purchase — or wait for our videos of unboxing. 😉

Possibilities…

It is still possible that Apple will decide to bring these new colors to other product lines. Ortolani modified the colors of a MacBook Air to see how the model would look in the new shades, stellar and midnight, alongside silver.

So, what did you think?