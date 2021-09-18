How science explains the case of “Daddy Smurf”, the man who turned blue

Are humans able to change the color of their own skin? A case in the United States became popular a few years ago for exactly that reason. American Paul Karason became world famous for his dark blue skin.

The story was so surprising that he even participated in the TV show “The Oprah Winfrey Show” in 2008, one of the most renowned in the US (the YouTube video with the interview has already surpassed 5 million views). But why did he turn blue?

The story of “Daddy Smurf” as karason became known, started in 1994. One day he came across an ad in a magazine for a colloidal silver generator—a substance that can build up in the body, poisoning a person and permanently altering the skin tone.

At the time, he heard that liquid was useful for treating poisoning with petroleum substances. To try to help a friend who worked in a machine shop, the American decided to give it a try. Both prepared a 300 ml cup with the colloidal silver and drank the liquid for a few days in a row.

After the 3rd day of the “experiment”, the gastroesophageal reflux that karason had disappeared. With the apparent good result, the American decided to go further.

He began to rub colloidal silver into skin wounds. He started with cat scratches, until he used the substance in an intense case of dermatitis (inflammation of the skin). Her skin then gradually began to turn blue. For two, three months, people didn’t even notice the difference.

The change in color was only noticed when a friend visited him and was surprised by his face: karason he had gone from being a light-skinned, freckled man with reddish-blond hair to a blue-skinned person.

What Science Says About Change

The scientific explanation came in 2008. Silver in contact with water prevents bacteria from producing energy and the same happens with the cells of the human body.

What happened to Paul Karason was exactly the same thing that happens when silver is placed on a photographic plate. Exposed to the sun, it will change color, so explained Mehmet Oz, a cardiothoracic surgeon and professor at Columbia University at the time of Oprah’s talk show.

This condition is called argyria, a rare condition in which a person turns blue or gray skin due to an accumulation of silver salts in the body. It is usually seen in sun-exposed areas of the body, but it can be present in the eyes and internal organs as well.

Its treatment consists of suspending medications that contain silver in their composition, as well as laser therapy and creams with hydroquinone (common substance used to lighten stains). However, there is no cure for argyrian and the actions described are only preventive or to prevent its progression.

In an interview with Inside Edition magazine in 2008, karason he said he continued to drink the colloidal silver solution even after his skin changed color. In 2009, he told the US newspaper Today that he was hoping that his color would no longer be blue and would return to the color it used to be.

what happened next with karason ?

In 2012, Karason had lost his home and was living in a homeless shelter. In addition, he battled prostate cancer, heart problems, broke up with his fiancée and became unemployed.

He decided to move from Madera, California, to his hometown of Bellingham, Washington. He met up with Joanne Elkins, who studied at the same high school, and they started dating, deciding to live together.

In September 2013, aged 62, Paul Karason died of a heart attack in a Washington hospital.

At the time of his death, his wife Elkins even commented that the nickname “Daddy Smurf” was not always well accepted by her husband. “He didn’t like that nickname depending on who called him,” said the widow. “If it was a child, he would even smile, but if he was an adult, well…”