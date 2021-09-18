How to Immediately Erase Your Apple Watch Screen

To erase your Apple Watch screen, there are a few ways, such as moving your arm back to back after using it, activating Cinema Mode through the watchOS Control Center, or waiting for your set screen rest time. device.

However, there is also another alternative, much faster and simpler, for the screen of your Apple smartwatch to go off immediately — a trick that even advanced watch users are unaware of.

How to make your Apple Watch screen go blank immediately

Step 1: with the lit Apple Watch screen on your arm, use your other hand to cover it completely, touching your palm to the screen of your device, covering it completely.

Fully cover your Apple Watch screen with your other hand. Photo: Lucas Wetten (Canaltech)

That’s it, your Apple Watch screen will immediately go blank, without you having to move your arm or wait for the set screen rest time.