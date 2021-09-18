How to induce people to get vaccinated – Health

What to write in a text message to convince people to get vaccinated? A group of scientists from the University of California at Los Angeles (ucla) viewed this question as a scientific problem. And it created two experiments to discover the type of message that induces the greatest number of people to get vaccinated. The results are unexpected.

The Ucla Health health system invited 154,253 patients to schedule their vaccination by February 22, 2021. The following day, the 93,354 who had not scheduled the date were included in the experiment and divided, by drawing, into five groups. The control group (18,749 people) did not receive any text messages. A second group, of 18,629 people, received a simple text message saying they should schedule the vaccination. The third (18,592) received a text message that emphasized the fact that the dose belonged to the person and that they should not miss the opportunity. It was something like “your dose of vaccine against Covid-19 is already booked. Set the date and come get your dose.” The idea was to show that the dose “was her property” and thus try to encourage scheduling.

The fourth group (18,757) received the basic message with a link to a video that explained the social importance of the vaccine and answered questions detected in the community. People in the fifth group (18,627) received the message that the vaccine was theirs, and with the message the link to the video. All messages were sent to cell phones at 3 pm and the frequency of people who made an appointment for the next eight days was monitored.

This experiment allows you to know, by comparing the scheduling rates, the effect of the message “the vaccine is yours”, either separately or in combination with the message about social benefits.

Among those who did not receive the message, only 7.2% scheduled vaccination. Among those who received it, 12.78% made an appointment. That number rose to 14.2% among those who received the message “the vaccine is yours”. Interestingly, adding video to the core message did not help increase scheduling (12.37%). Nor did the video, when added to the message of “the vaccine is yours”, helped (14.11%).

These results demonstrate that the feeling of “own the dose” and not missing the chance to pick it up was the most important factor in the increase in appointments. And the educational video with answers to questions does not improve the scheduling rate.

Then people who had not yet set the date were subjected to another round, designed in much the same way. And this time what was tested was the ease of scheduling. In this case, the message did not have a link to the video, but to a screen where the person could immediately schedule the time. The objective was to find out if the lack of facility was what was preventing higher booking fees.

The result: the ease of booking online greatly increased the program’s success. The conclusion of this study is that the population covered by UCLA Health, with the level of education and purchasing power of this group, responds very well to text messages, doubling the adherence rate (from 7.2% to 12.78%) and that two more percentage points of adherence can be obtained if the person is informed that “the dose is yours, come and withdraw it”. It has also been determined that informational videos do not help at all, only hinder. And that the ease of making appointments further improves adherence.

This result demonstrates that resistance to vaccination is not reduced with more information and appeals (in the video). It is an important result because many scientists (myself included) have always believed that logical arguments and accurate information are essential. But the most important thing is to induce in the person the feeling that that dose of vaccine already belongs to him, he can go and withdraw what is his. It may be a distortion of Los Angeles culture in the US, but it’s an interesting and unexpected result.

