how was Tevez’s life at West Ham before United

West Ham and Manchester United face off this Sunday (19) for the 5th round of the Premier League. And a star in particular unites the two teams: Carlos Tevez.

Manchester United returns to the field on Sunday (19) to face West Ham, at 10 am (GMT), for the 5th round of the Premier League, and the sports fan watches LIVE on ESPN on Star+.

On the final day of the 2006/07 transfer window, the modest London club shocked the Premier League by announcing the signing of Carlitos and Mascherano, the young duo from Corinthians who had just started with the Argentina at world Cup of 2006.

“None of us expected it,” said former midfielder Matthew Etherington, who played for West Ham between 2003 and 2009. “We thought: Maybe this is how the club is going. We didn’t know how the deal was structured at the time.”

troubled arrival

Tevez’s trip to West Ham was quite controversial. The Argentine, in a negotiation that did not have the values ​​disclosed, arrived at the English club.

With economic rights linked to Media Sports Investment (MSI), led by Kia Joorabchian, the striker was ceded to the Hammers free.

Carlos Tévez and Javier Mascherano are presented at West Ham in 2006 Photo by Sean Dempsey – PA Images/PA Images via Getty Images

The businessman’s idea was to place the ace in a European team that could have visibility and, in the future, be transferred for a large sum. On the other side, West Ham received Tevez, but, in return, would not have any participation in a future sale – which would be the reason for a big dispute.

Difficult start and punishment involving the Brazilian team’s shirt

Altogether, there were just 29 games and seven goals for West Ham, but that helped the club not to be relegated. But, until the first ball in the net, there were 1142 minutes without scoring.

And the controversial transfer to the English club, leaving the sports side aside, brought economic consequences – West Ham was punished by the league at 7.9 million euros – for Hammers and causing conflicts in the locker room.

Treated as a star, Tevez was angered when he was substituted in one of the Premier League matches and left the stadium. The attitude yielded a punishment that was chosen by the rest of the cast: training with the shirt of the Brazil.

Arm wrestling and going to Manchester United

By Premier League regulations, a player must have economic rights attached to a club and not to a third party. And that would have serious consequences for the relationship between West Ham and MSI.

With Manchester United’s interest, the company led by Kia Joorabchian started to negotiate directly with the red devils, which displeased the Hammers.

The London club claimed to have the final word on the deal and even banned Tevez from taking medical tests at Old Trafford.

The controversy reached FIFA, which turned the case over to the Court of Arbitration for Sport (TAS). At the end of the coast, West Ham and MSI came to an agreement, and the company, at the time, paid €3 million to the Hammers, concluding Tevez’s transaction to United.

West Ham were nearly relegated to the second division, and Tevez continued to be successful in England. After Manchester United, the Argentine transferred to rival Manchester City and shone in the Premier League.