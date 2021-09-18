Hulk, from Rooster, and his wife announce that they are expecting their 1st child

Another great reason for striker Hulk, from Rooster, to celebrate. In addition to shining on the field, being Atlético’s main highlight this season, the shirt 7 alvinegro is experiencing a great moment in his personal life. This Saturday (18), the ace and his wife, Camila Sousa, announced that they are expecting the couple’s first child, the fourth of the top scorer.

“Today, with my heart full of gratitude to God, I come to share with you that for the fourth time I am being blessed with another child (a). My heart overflows with so much happiness and I can only say thank you, God! We are already looking forward to To receive you, child. We love you unconditionally. Come full of health, my baby!

In the post, the baby’s arrival was much celebrated by his Atletico companions, renowned names in music, such as César Menotti, and even his former coach André Villas Boas, with whom he won several titles in Porto, Portugal.

—

