‘I ended up noticing it late,’ says the mother of a child diagnosed with cancer; know what the warning signs are – Metro

“The doctor said that [a doença] I was still at the beginning, but I think I ended up noticing it late.” This is how housewife Ismária Cristina, 32, answers when asked if her daughter, Maria Yasmin, 5, was diagnosed late. girl was diagnosed with type B Acute Lymphoid Leukemia (ALL) in November last year.

Before that, Yasmin – 4 years old at the time – had been showing fatigue and no longer played as before. Lack of appetite, blemishes on the legs and a persistent feverish state in everyday life also began to attract the mother’s attention. After some routine tests, including a blood count, there would come the unexpected confirmation of cancer.

“Everything was changed. The platelet was low, everything was changed. Then I went to the pediatrician and she asked for other tests”. Desperate about the possibility that Yasmin had leukemia or another serious illness, the mother rushed to repeat the tests done initially.

“on the 4th [de novembro] the result came out and confirmed that she really had ALL type B leukemia. I had never been hospitalized with her, it was all very new. It was crying and despair”.

“Relief” from treating the disease

Despite all the suffering of the family, Ismária Cristina says that she felt “relieved” upon receiving the rapid diagnosis of the disease because, only then, could she offer her daughter adequate treatment.

Subtitle:

Yasmin was diagnosed with leukemia at age 4 and has undergone chemotherapy sessions Photograph:

Personal archive

“On the same day [da confirmação da leucemia] she started the treatment. The phase of heavier chemotherapies has already ended, and now it has been a month since she started treatment maintenance, she goes only once a week [ao hospital]. She doesn’t have any more illness.” In addition to receiving a weekly injection, the little one also undergoes tests every 15 days.

After the “shock” and everything she still faces, Ismária suggests to parents and guardians, like her, that they should not fail to investigate any abnormal symptoms in children in routine exams. “Nowadays I see that there is a lot of information and I didn’t know.”

Signs can be easily confused

Pediatric oncohematologist and medical superintendent of the Peter Pan Association (APP), Sandra Emília Almeida Prazeres warns that childhood cancer advances “very quickly” and there is no way to prevent it.

Therefore, it is important to pay attention to symptoms, thus increasing the chances of cure through early diagnosis and reducing the need for more aggressive treatments. And this is already valid from the first day of the child’s life.

Because the signs of cancer are very similar to the clinical manifestations of other benign childhood illnesses, the doctor endorses, they can still be easily confused.

“What will make a difference? It is the persistence of signs and symptoms. If the child or adolescent presents a condition of fever, weight loss, drowsiness due to more than two to three weeks, and benign childhood diseases have already been ruled out, then you start thinking about the possibility of cancer.”

Check out the list of the main (persistent) symptoms associated with childhood cancers:

Fever;

Headache;

Fatigue/tiredness;

Pallor;

Vomiting on waking or at dawn;

Purple spots on the body;

Lack of appetite;

slimming;

Somnolence;

bone pain;

Appearance of lumps in the neck, bone areas and other parts of the body.

“Throughout life, the child needs a medical follow-up and the parents need to be alert with regard to the child’s behavior. Not only the parents, but the whole society”.

Early diagnosis was hampered by the pandemic

Due to the restrictions imposed by the pandemic and the fear of coronavirus infection itself, many people avoided taking children for routine tests. The drop in demand was recorded, for example, at the Pediatric Cancer Center (CPC) of the Albert Sabin Children’s Hospital (Hias), in Fortaleza.

services were carried out at the CPC/Hias between March and April 2020 – the first months of the pandemic in Ceará. In the same period this year, there were 6 more entries in the unit, totaling 32.

With the drop in care, patients were already arriving at the CPC in “a very advanced state of the disease”, recalls the pediatric oncohematologist, adding that the “situation becomes even more complex” for those living in the interior of the state, as there is a need for transport, of financial resources to move.

advances

Despite the worsening of last year, the doctor – who has been working for 20 years in the oncology area – ensures that early diagnosis in Ceará has advanced considerably in the state.

Sandra Emília Almeida Prazeres Pediatric oncohematologist and medical superintendent of the Peter Pan Association We have large centers, including our [CPC do Hias] it is a national reference center. We work with virtually all tools related to cancer treatment. Today, for sure, we are on another level”

The doctor emphasizes that the Pediatric Cancer Center provides more than 100 exclusive beds for children. “In terms of examinations, laboratory tests, imaging, we are well advanced. Now, we still need to increase our cure rate, which is around 60% to 70%. In developed countries, it already reaches 80%”.

Businesswoman Carolyne Martins, 28, is witness to how the diagnosis of cancer in Ceará has gone through advances in recent decades. At just 2 years and eight months old, she was diagnosed with botryoid sarcoma in the vaginal canal. The discovery came by chance, after she fell while playing and had a bleed in her private parts.

Subtitle:

Diagnosed with cancer at the age of 2, Carolyne Martins noted advances in the diagnosis of the disease in Ceará Photograph:

Personal archive

“Over time, my mother realized, taking care of me and changing diapers, that there was something there that was not normal and would not justify the fall. And then the journey began to discover my diagnosis”.

According to Carolyne Martins, she was one of the first patients in Ceará to have the disease confirmed, “very rare at the time”.

From then onwards, she underwent a treatment “by analogy”. In other words, based on treatments performed with two other patients from São Paulo and Rio de Janeiro. Without health insurance, the then girl was accompanied by doctors at the Albert Sabin Hospital.

Carolyne Martins Businesswoman I had radiotherapy, then chemotherapy and some surgeries because he [sarcoma] manifests as a tumor. So I went through several and several surgeries because the tumor soon grew again”

“The issue of diagnosis took a long time before doctors were able to have a specific diagnosis. I believe it took an average of a year or even more”, he estimates, pointing out that he was discharged from the clinic at the age of 7 and a half.

Event addresses early diagnosis

Aiming to update health professionals and other interested parties on the early diagnosis of childhood cancer, the Peter Pan Association opened registration for the III Jornada Cearense do Diagnosis of Childhood Cancer.

The event will be broadcast in virtual format, through the Association’s YouTube channel, with a schedule from 9:00 am to 5:30 pm next Saturday (18), bringing together 16 names in pediatric oncology in the country. Those who wish to participate must register online.

Registration is free and participants who reach a grade of 7.0 in the post-event evaluation will still receive a certificate of participation.

“Everyone, even teachers who have contact with children, need to be updated about what cancer in children is and how you can suddenly help to refer a child to a specialized center and for an evaluation”, emphasizes Sandra Emília.

“Only through early diagnosis are we able to give a greater chance of cure to children and adolescents and also not to institute such intensive treatments”.