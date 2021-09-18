‘I lost BRL 3.6 million in bitcoin scam’

September 17, 2021 Updated 7 hours ago

British businessman Naveed Saghir, 44, is a graduate and MA in Computer Science. He also successfully runs his own home theater installation business in North West England.

After a lifetime of hard work, regular savings and wise investments, earlier this year he saved the equivalent of R$3.6 million in bitcoins.

However, he was tricked by online scammers who stole all his money.

“I destroyed my life, changed for the worse, and I need to warn people: if it can happen to me, it can happen to anyone,” says Naveed.

He now has a mission.

Struggling to overcome the emotional damage of seeing her plans fade with a ruined financial future, she wants to share her story to try and prevent others from becoming victims.

“I’ve been running my business for 20 years and I’ve always been very careful with money,” he explains.

“Whether it was related to my business or my life, I made every penny worth. But I made a wrong decision.”

‘False investments’

Naveed was the victim of a type of fraud known as an “investment scam”.

This occurs when victims are tricked into giving money to people who offer fake but often very convincing investments with the promise of big profits.

“I was watching videos on YouTube when I came across an ad offering the opportunity to invest in stocks and filled out a form asking for more information.”

“The next day, I got a call from someone who introduced himself as a customer service agent and I paid $350 (R$1,800) to start investing.”

“The next day they called me again, this time it was someone who described themselves as my account manager and gave me a username and password for an extremely attractive business website.”

Naveed made his first payment at the end of May. It was the first chapter of a nightmare that would cause his financial downfall.

The scammers soon made him believe new lies, promising bigger profits. When he started losing money, he was convinced that he would get it all back and in larger amounts.

At the end of August, Naveed delivered US$ 25,000 (R$ 131 thousand) and 14.25 in bitcoin, worth about US$ 690 thousand (R$ 3.6 million), according to the current value of the cryptocurrency. .

“I still can’t remember how they managed to deceive me,” says Naveed. “I do not know”.

In the UK, several NGOs have called for fraudulent advertisements to be included in the Online Security Act, which will soon be considered in the British Parliament.

The Institute for Monetary Policy and Mental Health has warned that millions of Internet users, particularly those with mental health problems, are at risk of losing money or sensitive personal information to scammers.

Justice?

Lisa Forte, who works for cybersecurity firm Red Goat Cyber ​​Security, says that not only is Naveed unlikely to get some of her money back, but that she will see justice done.

“Even if the police start an investigation, which is unlikely, even if they find the criminals responsible, which is highly unlikely, what should they do when the criminals are in another country where the British police have no jurisdiction?”

“There is practically no instance to turn to with regard to bitcoin. It is a form of currency that operates outside of regulation in relation to ‘normal’ money and so, because it is not regulated, consumer protection is simply not there.”

Forte recommends three things people can do to try to protect themselves and prevent their family and friends from becoming victims.

“First, research whatever you do to place your assets. There are many reliable sources.

Two, understand what bitcoin is, as you should with any investment; research how it works and learn the pros and cons.

Third, if someone says they can use their investment to make a big profit in a short amount of time, that’s when the alarm should sound. Legitimate investment platforms don’t make that kind of promise.”