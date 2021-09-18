‘I lost BRL 3.6 million in bitcoin scam’

by

Bitcoin

Credit, Getty Images

Photo caption,

Bitcoin is most prevalent cryptocurrency

British businessman Naveed Saghir, 44, is a graduate and MA in Computer Science. He also successfully runs his own home theater installation business in North West England.

After a lifetime of hard work, regular savings and wise investments, earlier this year he saved the equivalent of R$3.6 million in bitcoins.

However, he was tricked by online scammers who stole all his money.

“I destroyed my life, changed for the worse, and I need to warn people: if it can happen to me, it can happen to anyone,” says Naveed.