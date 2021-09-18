Ibovespa renews minimum in six months with fiscal and commodities risk; dollar rises

O Ibovespa entered the fourth consecutive fall, working below 112,000 points, pressured by the still complicated domestic scenario, but also by the unfavorable external environment, especially the fall in commodities.

At 11:33 am, the Ibovespa fell 1.89%, to 111,641.87 points, the low of the session so far and the lowest intraday level since March 25th. With such performance, it was heading for the third consecutive weekly loss, with a decrease of more than 2%.

The financial volume totaled R$9.5 billion, with the session still marked by the expiration of stock options, which usually have among the most liquid series papers with relevant weight on the Ibovespa.

already the dollar it rose strongly this morning and surpassed R$5.31 at the peak of the day, with investors reflecting the increase in the tax on IOF financial operations and its fiscal impact as they awaited the monetary policy meetings of the Federal Reserve and the Central Bank of Brazil next week.

At 10:38, the American currency advanced 1.07%, to R$ 5.3216 on sale, leaving behind the slight losses registered at the beginning of the trading session. At the highest of the day, the dollar was at R$ 5.3171.

The US currency in sight was heading to end the week up 0.8%, after closing last Friday at R$ 5.2679 on sale.

For Genial Investimentos, assets in Brazil are reacting to the risk of disrespecting the spending ceiling, amid the government’s unpredictability, uncertainty about the outcome of the question of precatories and what the cost of Auxílio Brasil will be.

“While doubt regarding the spending ceiling is hanging over the Brazilian economy, investors will continue to price high fiscal risk, which means falling asset prices in the markets.”

Trading on the São Paulo stock exchange still has the backdrop of worsening prospects for growth in the Brazilian economy, high inflation and higher interest rates, as well as a water crisis.

On Wall Street, the negative sign also prevailed, with tech stocks among the biggest pressures, as well as fears about possible increases in corporate taxation and caution ahead of the Federal Reserve’s decision next week.

Highlights:

– VALE ON fell 3.1%, with the tumble of iron ore futures in China overshadowing the announcement of a dividend of 8.1 reais per share by the miner the day before. In addition, UBS cut Vale’s recommendation for ‘sale’ with the prospect of a surplus of iron ore in the world.

– GERDAU PN registered a drop of 4.9%, in another session of losses in the sector, against the backdrop of the fall in steel raw material prices, with China evaluating including more cities under its environmental controls. USIMINAS PNA fell 4.7% and CSN ON showed a decline of 3.7%.

– PETROBRAS PN retreated 3.5%, affected by the weakness of oil prices in the foreign market, but also the return of noise involving fuel prices.

– BRADESCO PN and ITAÚ UNIBANCO PN lost 1% and 0.9%, respectively, also affected by uncertainties in the Brazilian scenario. For Goldman Sachs, the increase in the IOF decreed by the government the day before is not expected to significantly affect banks’ profits, but it may have a small negative impact on the demand for financial services.

– EQUATORIAL ON rose 0.8%, among the few increases in the Ibovespa in this session, with the electric <.IEE) and utilities sectors showing a less negative performance. SABESP ON advanced 0.6%.

– LOG-IN ON, which is not on the Ibovespa, appreciated by 8.3%, expanding the strong gains on Thursday. Earlier, the company said that Alaska Investimentos, its largest shareholder, accepted the terms of the offer, announced the day before, to be launched in the future by MSC Mediterranean Shipping Company to buy control of the company.