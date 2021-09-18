Ibovespa retreats to 111 thousand points with IOF and China indigestible | finance

With a 2.06% indentation at 1:09 pm, the index loses 112,000 points and operates at 111,450 points. Among the biggest falls, steel stocks such as Usiminas PNA, Gerdau PN and CSN ON retreated 5.31%, 5.34% and 4.60%, respectively. Vale ON gave 2.55%.

This is because the regulatory tightening promoted by the Chinese government and the fall of iron ore directly impact the companies’ margins. At the Chinese port of Qingdao, the commodity closed again with a sharp drop of 4.91%, traded at US$ 101.95 a ton.

In exchange, the commercial dollar was below R$ 5.30, after having exceeded R$ 5.34 at the maximum.

Furthermore, the market feels pressure that is not sectorial. The escalation of turmoil in Brasília, now materialized in a surprise increase in the IOF, is causing analysts to adopt a pessimistic tone.

“It is important to remember that, even with the increase in the IOF, the impasse on the spending ceiling remains. As long as we do not have a solution on the PEC dos Precatórios, the increase in spending is compromised. In addition, the latest Datafolha survey shows an increase of the disapproval of President Jair Bolsonaro,” says Fernanda Consorte, chief economist at the Ourinvest bank.

“So, both pieces of information suggest to the market a greater possibility for the government to resort to populist measures, thus generating greater spending to get some votes. These populist measures, which in the short term may even generate momentary relief for families, certainly put even more pressure on inflation, which raises interest rates and slows economic growth. It’s a bad scenario.”

In the view of Paulo Duarte, chief economist at Valor Investimentos, the new collection may even return as consumption, as this money will be destined for the poorest layer of the population. But the executive also believes that the measure makes credit more expensive and signals an “increasingly populist” tone of the government.

“In terms of the dynamics of the economy, it shows the little fiscal margin the government has. It is a moment complicated mainly by its own inefficiency in terms of advancing reforms,” ​​he says.

“With little growth, there will be less revenue and the primary surplus should continue to worsen, which increases this difficulty to implement measures. The scenario has been taking shape since Paulo Guedes began attacking the issue of precatory orders and the government has been increasingly explicitly flirting with the hole in the spending ceiling.”

Despite the largely negative trading session, Natura ON shares were operating at a high of 0.93%. Stefany Oliveira, investment analyst at Toro, explains that the shares carry out correction movement after accumulating falls in recent trading sessions. Furthermore, as it does not have a direct correlation with the main negative triggers of the day, the company is escaping from the fall.