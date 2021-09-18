If you want to be permanently reinforced, Palmeiras will have to pay BRL 40 million in December

At the beginning of the 2021 season, Palmeiras had already confirmed that they would not invest much in new reinforcements, especially with the strong progress of the pandemic in Brazil. Even so, the board answered the request of coach Abel Ferreira and brought the defensive midfielder Danilo Barbosa, from Nice, France, on loan.

With only 19 games at Palmeiras, the athlete was unable to show his football and became the third or fourth option for the sector.

If the Portuguese coach confirms that he wants Danilo to stay, the Palestra Itália club will have to pay 6.5 million euros (approximately R$ 40 million at the current rate) to the French. Today, leaders understand that, for what it produces, it’s not worth it.

The last time the defensive midfielder touched the ball in an Alviverde match was in the defeat against Atlético-MG, 2-0, in August. Afterwards it was even out of the list of related of some matches, proving the drop in income.

This Saturday (18), Palmeiras faces Chapecoense away from home for the Brazilian Championship. The team will try to recover from the defeat against Flamengo at Allianz Parque.

