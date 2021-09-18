Immigrant died in the desert 4 months before fulfilling his dream of becoming a girl’s grandmother: ‘I made a lot of plans’, laments her daughter | Rondônia

One of the daughters of the nursing technician, Genifer Oliveira, told the G1 who is five months pregnant. In one of the last conversations she had with her mother, she revealed that she was going to be a girl’s grandmother.

In an audio sent to her daughter, Lenilda celebrated the news and, despite being far away, promised to “send several pretty clothes” to the baby (listen below).

“She wanted so much it was a girl to fill her with little bows, she made a lot of plans”, said Genifer

“A suffering that seems to never end…”

Genifer said that now the family is trying to bring the mother’s body to Rondônia for a dignified wake and burial. Nonetheless, the expenses with documentation and transfer cost approximately R$ 120 thousand.

Also, all the process can take up to three months to complete. and they finally receive Lenilda’s body. The two daughters created an online kitty to try to raise spending money.

Lenilda had already lived in the US for 10 years and decided to return in early 2021 after receiving information that the border would remain open for 100 days. She was detained for three months in immigration from the country before being deported back to Brazil.

On August 13, Lenilda again tried to enter the US, this time through a coyote—a person paid to drive immigrants illegally across borders.

She was accompanied by three friends I knew from childhood.

“And then, unfortunately, on that return we lost her,” said the daughter.

Her goal in going to another country was to provide a better quality of life for her family and pay for her daughters’ law school. She was willing to give up her career as a nursing technician in Brazil and pursue another profession abroad.

“She said: “I want to finish paying your college so you can be someone in life because I decided to save lives, but unfortunately I have no return,” said Genifer.

“She waited the rest of the night and no one came back for it…”

After several days stopped in Mexico, the group started to cross the desert on September 6th, but the next day, Lenilda would be very weak due to fatigue, thirst, heat and hunger. The daughter said that she even fainted from being sick.

In several audios sent to family members, Lenilda commented that the group decided to continue their journey without her, but they promised they would come back for her.

Before stopping answering the messages on WhatsApp, she shared the location of where she was and sent an audio with a very hoarse voice asking someone to bring water when she went to get her, as she was no longer “bearing her thirst”.

Lenilda was found dead last Wednesday (15) by a company hired by her family.

The family believes she died of thirst and hunger about a month before her 50th birthday.

“The least we expected from them [as pessoas que viajavam com Lenilda] is for them to come with her to a part of the road and direct her, like ‘this is immigration, surrender, just surrender because at least you won’t die’. And they didn’t do that, they put her in a corner of the desert, left her there, didn’t call the police, didn’t do anything and just left,” said Genifer.

Lenilda’s friends arrived at their destination

According to Genifer, people traveling with Lenilda managed to reach their final destination. When the family contacted one of them to find out what had happened, he is said to have said that he regretted what had happened.

“Today he’s there, he’s going to make his dream come true and my mother is unfortunately dead,” he laments.

“It’s not the first and it won’t be the last”

Lenilda’s daughter spoke about the illegal immigration process in search of a better quality of life, despite the socioeconomic situation in which Brazil finds itself.

“Unfortunately, in our country, all professions are greatly undervalued in terms of finances, so there are a lot of people looking for improvement in other countries because it’s really hard to live,” he vents.

Despite the difficulties, Genifer warns that the process is very dangerous and it is very difficult to have someone to trust to decide to take the risk.

“My mother thought she had three people who were childhood friends of hers who were going to help her in a difficult time, and unfortunately it didn’t happen.”