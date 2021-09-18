In Diogo Nogueira’s show, Paolla Oliveira has her music presented for the first time

Paolla Oliveira (39) and Diogo Nogueira (40) squandered a lot of love in another concert by the singer!

This Friday, the 17th, the global actress was present at the beloved’s event with a daring look and was able to hear for the first time in a concert the song that the samba dancer made in her honor.

“The show was beautiful and I was thrilled because it was the first time he sang the song he made for me in a show. So it was different, it was delicious to see the audience,” she told me.

On the social network, David Brazil (52) joked by showing a moment of the lovebirds exchanging affection. “Disappointment saw”, he joked as he registered a kiss between the two.

The kiss of Paolla Oliveira and Diogo Nogueira:

Paolla Oliveira’s look for Diogo Nogueira’s show

For Diogo Nogueira’s show, at the Jeunesse Arena, in Barra da Tijuca, Rio de Janeiro, Paolla Oliveira chose a bold white look in measure.

With a cropped shirt and open skirt, the winner of the Super Dance of the Famous she appeared without panties and with her well-heeled belly showing. See the complete look here.

Check out the photos from Diogo Nogueira’s show:

Paolla Oliveira is present at Diogo Nogueira’s concert / photo: Photo credit: Eny Miranda Paolla Oliveira is present at Diogo Nogueira’s concert / photo: Photo credit: Eny Miranda Paolla Oliveira is present at Diogo Nogueira’s concert / photo: Photo credit: Eny Miranda Paolla Oliveira is present at Diogo Nogueira’s concert / photo: Photo credit: Eny Miranda





