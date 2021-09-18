In Thailand, taxis stopped by the pandemic are now vegetable gardens

NIn the Thai capital, two taxi cooperatives have decided to turn cars parked under Covid-19 into vegetable gardens. The plantations – original at least – do not guarantee a salary, but they help to feed the families of workers financially affected by the pandemic.

The co-ops in question — Ratchapruk and Bovorn Taxi — have just 500 cars on the streets of Bangkok, with 2,500 parked around the city, 54-year-old executive Thapakorn Assawalertkul told the Associated Press.

As throughout the world, confinement and social isolation have had a strong impact in countries like Thailand, where tourism is a preponderant activity. There was, of course, an abrupt drop in customers, which led many taxi drivers to abandon the profession. Unable to pay the rent for the cars, the workers were forced to leave them behind and change their lives. Thousands of cars were delivered.

The gardens planted in taxis do not offer an alternative salary, but they help to feed the employees of the cooperatives. They want “an act of protest” as “a way to feed my team during this difficult period,” Thapakorn said, complaining about the lack of government support.

After infections in Thailand peaked in mid-August with 23,400 new cases, the government now hopes the country is already recovering from this wave. In total, Thailand has confirmed 1.4 million cases and more than 14,000 deaths.