‘In the Times of the Emperor’: scenes with Princess Isabel will be re-recorded. Understand

Giulia Gayoso, Leticia Sabatella and Bruna Griphao in ‘In the Emperor’s Times’ (Photo: João Miguel Junior/Globo)

“In the times of the Emperor” will have scenes re-recorded. Among them, sequences involving Princess Isabel, who, in the second phase of the story, will be played by Giulia Gayoso. With the input of the researcher from USP Rosane Borges in the team to provide advice, several chapters were revised. The telenovela has received criticism for its approach to slavery and racism.

The 6 pm plot will also be evaluated in a discussion group with viewers promoted by Globo in a virtual way, due to the pandemic. The idea is to make more adjustments after the result comes out.

Last month, a sequel caused an uproar on social media (read a review about the episode). In it, Pillar (Gabriela Medvedovski) and Samuel (Michel Gomes) talked about the possibility of her living with him in Little Africa. At one point, the two discussed the prejudice she could suffer for being white. Thereza Falcão, co-author with Alessandro Marson, apologized online.

See what will happen after the passage of time in the soap opera: