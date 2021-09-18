Increase in IOF harms both consumers and companies and should pressure inflation, say economists – 09/17/2021 – Market

The increase in the IOF (Financial Operations Tax) should make consumers review financing plans, harm business investments and impact inflation, according to economists heard by sheet.

On Thursday (16), President Jair Bolsonaro (no party) issued a decree that determines the increase in the tax as an alternative to finance the new Bolsa Família until the end of the year.

The creation of the new program, called Auxílio Brasil, has the goal of increasing from 14.6 million to 17 million the number of families served by Bolsa Família, a movement that is considered crucial to recover and raise the president’s popularity in the year that he comes.

With the escalation of coup threats until September 7, high inflation, resistant unemployment and prospects for GDP (Gross Domestic Product) growth below 1% in the election year, Bolsonaro has the challenge of reducing his rejection.

The most recent Datafolha poll points out that the disapproval of the president reached 53%. The increase in the IOF should generate an increase in the collection estimated by Planalto at R$ 2.14 billion.

For Nicola Tingas, from Acrefi (National Association of Credit, Financing and Investment Institutions), there are two main impacts arising from the increase in the tax.

First, there is an increase in the cost of borrowing, both for individual borrowers and for legal entities, in all operations.

“This means an operating cost for a company that has to take credit for working capital or prepay receivables. And for an individual to finance an asset.”

In a second aspect, in the economy as a whole, he assesses that there will be an inflationary impact. It is a time when additional taxation was not expected, with the economy slowing down for next year, he says.

In August, the IPCA (Broad Consumer Price Index) registered the biggest increase for the month in 21 years, at 0.87%, released last week. In 12 months, inflation is already in double digits.​

“It is very bad for the current economic scenario to finance public spending, even if it is for a noble and necessary reason, with more taxes. The correct thing would be to cut costs from a Budget that has room to do this.”

Despite the meritorious issue, since people are in need of resources, this government effort sends a very bad signal, assesses the chief economist of MB Associados, Sergio Vale.

“The announcement [de aumento do IOF] comes at an already critical moment from the perspective of the borrower, given the significant rise in the Selic, with estimates pointing to an interest rate of 8.5% in the coming months and that could be even more than that.”

Vale considers that the program proposed by the government to replace Bolsa Família is not something that is being adequately designed to become, in fact, a social program.

“We have seen great difficulty for the government to accommodate the existing resources in the spending ceiling for next year. It takes this measure because it is politically weak and adds risks to the fiscal issue.”

​In the assessment of former Central Bank director Alexandre Schwartsman, the objective of the measure is to increase the Bolsa Família program to pay electoral dividends for the President of the Republic next year.

“It is a populist measure, and the market is reacting negatively, even because it is a very bad measure. It shows that the [ministro da Economia] Paulo Guedes is not interested in delivering the public accounts in order.”

Also according to the consultant at Schwartsman e Associados, the signal is that there is no commitment to the tax issue. “It’s all bullshit to sleep.”

“Using the IOF for a program like Auxílio Brasil doesn’t seem adequate to me. A tax increase will be created in an uncoordinated manner with the other tax proposals that are under discussion”, evaluates the chief economist at Necton, André Perfeito.

He adds that the main problem facing the country today is not the lack of money, but the lack of a more solid plan.