Increase in IOF will make loans and insurance even more expensive

The increase in tax rates on Financial Transactions (IOF) to try to fund the new Bolsa Família will harm the purchasing power of families and make operating costs for companies even heavier, according to analysts. The IOF applies to financial transactions involving credit, exchange, insurance and even investments. In this way, taking out loans, both for individuals and companies, will be more expensive.

This is what explains Ricardo Rocha, financial educator at Insper. “The increase in the IOF increases the total effective cost, especially in taking credit. Purchasing insurance is also more expensive. In foreign exchange transactions, there is also an increase in taxation. The result is a higher transaction cost, and the consumer pays. Every time there is an increase in the IOF, financial services become more expensive”, he detailed.

Rocha also explained that, given the government’s promise that the increase in the IOF will only last until the end of the year, it is natural to think about postponing the taking of credit or contracting financing. But he believes that, even so, the chance is that the basic interest rate, the Selic, has already increased enough to cover any savings made with IOF until the beginning of next year. “In the end, there’s nowhere to run,” he pointed out.

Economist Otto Nogami, who also teaches at Insper, explains that the increase in the IOF directly impacts the purchasing power of families in the domestic scenario. In the case of legal entities, one of the main consequences is the increase in the cost of activities, which can lead to the passing on of costs to consumers and service contractors — and, consequently, to higher inflation.

“Working capital becomes more expensive, as well as financing productive activity, the purchase of machinery. So, in fact, it ends up impacting the entire economy that depends on financial services,” he said.

“When you talk about families, it’s more expensive to buy an electronic, change your car. What led the government to change the IOF is that Brazil is a little inelastic in relation to the interest rate. He complains, fights, but succumbs, because the desire to consume is greater than the dissatisfaction with the rates”, added Nogami.

Faced with the scenario of high inflation and high unemployment, the economist believes that the unexpected rise came at the worst possible time. “Mainly taking into account that we have a perspective of falling GDP and that the IOF ends up contributing to an increase in inflation. The moment was not opportune, this generates more distrust with the government”, he said.

To stay

Despite the unfavorable scenario, Otto Nogami believes the government will maintain the high in the IOF. “The perception is that the increase is here to stay. The government has no fiscal space. If the country recovers, with tax collections growing, the government may be able to adjust to a lower level. But history shows that, if the government takes this decision, it will go into oblivion and stay there,” he said.

He also considers that the uncertain environment also makes it an inopportune time to make large financial commitments. In other words, it’s time to save. “The recommendation to the consumer is that this is not the time to make big purchases. The uncertainties are big, we don’t know what 2022 will be like. As far as possible, it is better to postpone financing and borrowing”, he advised.

“It’s a good opportunity to create the important habit of saving to be able to consume later. When we’re talking about a product that has lower added value, it’s better to wait, save money and buy in cash,” added Nogami.