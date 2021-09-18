Injunction prohibits government from “attacking the dignity” of Paulo Freire

Judge Geraldine Pinto Vital de Castro, of the 27th Federal Court of Rio de Janeiro, determined, through an injunction, that the Union, and “whoever represents it in any capacity”, refrain from performing any institutional act “attempting the dignity of the Professor Paulo Freire as Patron of Brazilian Education”.

The decision responds to a request made by the National Human Rights Movement (MNDH), which claimed in the action that there were “disqualifying movements of Federal Government agents against Paulo Freire, Brazilian educator and philosopher, with offensive speeches and in contrast to the pedagogue being Patron of the Brazilian education”. The decision may be appealed.

First, the MNDH argued that Paulo Freire, who died in 1997 and named patron of Brazilian education through Federal Law 12,612, sanctioned by President Dilma Rousseff in 2012, has received “offensive and unjustified criticism from the federal government and that such manifestations are not only it opposes the figure of Paulo Freire as an educator and patron of education, as well as the projects and programs linked to him”.

In addition, the group complained that the Coordination for the Improvement of Higher Education Personnel (Capes) changed the platform created for teachers to seek professional improvement courses and removed the tribute to educator Paulo Freire from the name. Previously called “Platform Paulo Freire”, it was renamed “Platform of Basic Education”. Another argument was that members of the federal government have criticized Paulo Freire’s methodology, associating it with the low academic performance of Brazilian students.

Another argument used was that the president of the Republic would have defended “the purge of Freire’s philosophy from schools”. In addition, they quote the philosopher Olavo de Carvalho, who would also have attacked Freire’s legacy. According to the MNDH, these manifestations are from “people who are completely unaware of Paulo Freire’s work and legacy and who are articulated to withdraw from him the title of Patron of Brazilian Education. This is being articulated, according to the group, through a repeal measure in the National Congress, “despite the proximity of Paulo Freire’s centenary and all his legacy left behind.”

Finally, the MNDH argued in the action that “denying rights such as memory, culture and education is harmful to the development of the democratic principle and equality. Likewise, it is denying the figures and symbols that these represent him, and, for that, there is no better example or paradigm than Paulo Freire”.

In the decision, the judge accepted the arguments of the movement. According to her, there would be “danger of damage in not observing what is recognized by Law 12,612/12 around the figure of the Patron of Brazilian Education, minimally while it is in force”. In justifying the sentence, the judge says that freedom of expression is a fundamental right, and emphasizes that “the expression of intellectual, artistic, scientific and communication activities is free, regardless of censorship or license”.

Even so, the magistrate sees no problem in curtailing the right of federal government representatives to criticize Paulo Freire. For her, “freedoms are guaranteed, but not without limits, notably those arising from the public power that may distort the principles and guarantees inscribed in the Federal Constitution”. Also according to her, “the formation of public opinion must be characterized by the plurality of expression of different sectors of society, including minorities”.