Intel Alder Lake T-Series CPUs can reach 4.9 GHz with 35W

Rumor brings a list of seven processors ranging from i3 to i9

After many leaks and rumors about the “K” line of Intel Alder Lake processors, the FanlessTech website had access to what appears to be the 12th generation “T” series CPU lineup. List shows processors from i3 to i9 reaching 4.9GHz consuming 35W.

All CPUs on the list come equipped with integrated graphics (UHD Graphics 730 and 770) and everyone will have boost clock above 4.0GHz. Even though Alder Lake processors are hybrids with Golden Cove and Gracemont cores, the i3 CPUs listed must come equipped with Golden Cove cores only.

The top of the line, i9-12900T, will have a configuration 16 cores and 24 threads and should reach up to 4.9 GHz with UHD 770 graphics, in addition to the 30MB L3 cache. O i7-12700T must reach 4.7GHz with its 12 cores and 20 threads, 25MB L3 cache.



– Continues after advertising –

The three processors Core i5 have the same settings on cores and threads (6C/12T) and 18 MB L3 cache memory. The difference between it lies in the 4.6 GHz (i5-12600T), 4.4 GHz (i5-12500T) and 4.2 GHz (i5-12400T) boost, in addition to the integrated UHD 770 (12600T and 12500T) and UHD 730 (12400T) graphics.

The input line has two Core i3 processors (12300T and 12100T). both are from 4 cores and 8 threads with 12MB L3 cache and UHD 730 graphics. The biggest difference between them is for the clock boost at 100MHz. The rumor does not reveal what will be the base clock of these processors.

i9-12900T 16 (8+8) 24T 30MB L3 up to 4.9GHz UHD Graphics 770

i7-12700T 12 (8+4) 20T 25MB L3 up to 4.7GHz UHD Graphics 770

i5-12600T 6 (6+0) 12T 18MB L3 up to 4.6GHz UHD Graphics 770

i5-12500T 6 (6+0) 12T 18MB L3 up to 4.4GHz UHD Graphics 770

i5-12400T 6 (6+0) 12T 18MB L3 up to 4.2GHz UHD Graphics 730

i3-12300T 4 (4+0) 8T 12MB L3 up to 4.2GHz UHD Graphics 730

i3-12100T 4 (4+0) 8T 12MB L3 up to 4.1GHz UHD Graphics 730

Intel Alder Lake T-series processors are expected for the beginning of next year. According to the unofficial information so far about Alder Lake CPUs, the first to arrive should be the high-end K-series along with the Z690 motherboards.

…..

Are you thinking of buying a product online? Discover the Adrenaline Save extension for Google Chrome. It is free and offers you price comparisons in the main stores and coupons so you can always buy at the best price. Download now.

Via: Tom’s Hardware