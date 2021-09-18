Interest cut on Caixa’s mortgage loan may lose effect before it starts to pay off – 09/17/2021 – Market

​The reduction in the interest rate on real estate credit announced on Thursday (16) by Caixa Econômica Federal may be short-lived. Minimum fixed interest rates will actually fall from the current 3.35% to 2.95%. The calculation formula, however, remains the same – which is why, soon, the reduction of 0.4 percentage point may become innocuous.

This null effect is related to savings, which, in turn, has remuneration linked to the basic interest rate of the economy, the Selic, currently at 5.25%.

The structure for calculating the estimate works like this: savings yield the equivalent of 70% of the Selic whenever it is below 8.5%. The TR is also added to the income, but it is zero, so what determines how much savings grow is the Selic.

Those who contract real estate credit with Caixa this month will still use the current rule, which considers 3.35% interest, plus the remuneration of savings, reaching a final rate of 7.15%, considering the best financing offers, those offered those who have a relationship with the bank, such as a checking account.

As of October 18, if all current conditions are maintained, 2.95% of interest plus savings will be added, and the final rate will be 6.73%. The problem is that conditions should change in the first month of the new rule, as the perspective is for an increase in the basic interest rate as early as next week.

In August, when the Selic increased by 1 percentage point, the Central Bank’s Copom (Monetary Policy Committee) had already indicated that it would raise again at the next meeting, taking the interest rate to 6.25%. The next meeting will be on September 21st and 22nd.

If this increase is confirmed, of 6.73%, the final rate with the new Caixa rule will be 7.45%, higher than that practiced today, according to simulations made by the executive director of Anefac (National Association of Executives of Finance, Administration and Accounting), Miguel José Ribeiro de Oliveira at the request of sheet.

The rule currently applied, with interest at 3.35%, would also be affected by the Selic due to its effect on savings. This accounting dynamic makes Caixa’s announcement –of a reduction in the mortgage interest rate– questionable, in the opinion of specialists, since the cut could be innocuous for those who are evaluating the contracting of a loan.

Interest on real estate financing at Caixa

What the Box announced

Minimum interest of 2.95% per year + savings interest

Minimum interest of 2.95% per year + savings interest How is the remuneration of savings?

70% of Selic + TR (which is zero)

See the evolution of the rate if the Selic rises (in %)

Interest rate

minimum Remuneration

of savings Selic Final fee for

the borrower 2.95 3.68 5.25 6.73 2.95 3.85 5.50 6.91 2.95 4.03 5.75 7.09 2.95 4.20 6.00 7.27 2.95 4.38 6.25 7.45 2.95 4.55 6.50 7.63 2.95 4.73 6.75 7.81 2.95 4.90 7.00 7.99 2.95 5.08 7.25 8.17 2.95 5.25 7.50 8.35 2.95 5.43 7.75 8.54 2.95 5.60 8.00 8.72 2.95 5.78 8.25 8.90 2.95 5.95 8.50 9.08

Sources: Caixa and Anefac

The most recent edition of the Focus Bulletin, prepared by the Central Bank based on economists’ estimates, already indicates the possibility of 2021 ending with a Selic rate of 8% per year. With this change, those who contract mortgage loans from October onwards will pay the equivalent of 8.72% per year — the simulations always consider the lowest rates offered by Caixa.

Whoever hired under the current rule, such as fixed interest rates of 3.35%, will now have an annual rate of 9.14%.

For the lawyer Daniele Akamine, a specialist in real estate financing, Selic’s upward trajectory makes credit linked to savings a type of financing aimed at more daring people, who are not so shaken by any fluctuations.

“We are talking about financing for up to 30 years. If the Selic continues to rise, there will be a ceiling of 9.12% for real estate credit and changes in the remuneration of savings, which can cause uncontrolled payment. But it is good to remember that the Selic can also fall again and, by falling, it reduces credit interest rates.”

For credit specialists heard by sheet, the announcement made by Caixa had a populist character, since its effectiveness is low. Pedro Guimarães, president of the public bank, is allied with President Jair Bolsonaro (no party) and has acted as a spokesman for good news, such as the operationalization of the payment of emergency aid and Bolsa Família.