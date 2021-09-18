iPhone 13 goes on pre-sale and new accessories are now available in Brazil

With a new A15 Bionic chip and the first 120Hz ProMotion screen on an Apple cell phone, the iPhone 13 was announced last Tuesday (14) bringing important refinements to the family — plus a richer, feature-rich camera experience. “cinematographic”, the releases employ a new notch 20% smaller, thanks to adjustments in the positioning of the front speaker and Face ID components.

This Friday (17), the iPhone 13 family has just gone on pre-sale in the US and 29 other countries, with delivery scheduled for next week, on September 24th. Although the phones are still unavailable in the Brazilian market, awaiting Anatel’s approval, part of the new generation accessories has already started to be sold here.

iPhone 13 line goes on pre-sale abroad

The four models of the iPhone 13 family can now be purchased abroad, with prices starting at US$ 699 for the iPhone 13 mini, or US$ 729 without a plan linked to carriers, and reaching US$ 1,599 with the iPhone 13 Pro Max , also without exclusive plans. Discounts are offered to those who submit an iPhone as a down payment through the company’s trade-in program.

Want to catch up on the best tech news of the day? Access and subscribe to our new youtube channel, Canaltech News. Everyday a summary of the main news from the tech world for you!

A curious point is that buyers of the 1 TB variants of the iPhone 13 Pro and iPhone 13 Pro Max will have to wait until October to receive the device, with the shipping deadline set between 7 to 10 business days.

Buyers of the 1TB models will have to wait longer to get their hands on the new iPhone, which is expected to ship in October (Image: Renan da Silva Dores/Screenshot)

The reason for the extended deadline is unknown, but the website iMore believes that this may be the result of a reduced number of units produced — Apple may have considered a lower demand for the model.

New accessories are now available in Brazil

In addition to the iPhone 13 and iPads Mini and 9 line, the new generation accessories are already listed on Apple’s Brazilian website, with some of them being available for purchase, bringing delivery time of 2 to 3 weeks and free shipping throughout the country . Apparently, only those that are compatible with older devices were released.

(Image: Renan da Silva Dores/Screenshot)

That’s the case for the 9th generation iPad Smart Cover, the new 41 and 45mm straps in multiple color and style options, as well as the MagSafe leather wallet. The case for the company’s entry-level tablet comes in 10 different colors, and costs BRL 549, offering screen protection and support to support the iPad on a table or other surface.

The braided Solo Loop bracelet is made from recycled polyester fabric and comes in 11 colors, including red (PRODUCT)RED, nine different sizes, and 41mm and 45mm case versions, costing R$1,149. The bracelet with modern clasp, on the other hand, uses a leather body and clasp similar to that of a belt, being available in 7 colors, three sizes (small, medium and large) and with compatibility for a 41 mm case, being sold for R$ 1,599.

Also available are the sports bracelet (BRL 549), the sports loop bracelet (BRL 549), the solo loop bracelet (BRL 549), the Milanese style bracelet (BRL 1,149) and the leather link bracelet (BRL $1,149), all with multiple color options and in 41 and 45 mm versions. Remember that 41 mm models are also compatible with 38 and 40 mm cases, while 45 mm models can also be used by 42 and 44 mm models.

(Image: Renan da Silva Dores/Screenshot)

Finally, the MagSafe leather wallet comes in 5 colors, offering Search app compatibility, to be found even when separated from the iPhone, and featuring three card slots. The accessory sells for R$ 649.

Source: Apple, iMore