iPhone 13 Pro Max vs iPhone 12 Pro Max: what changes in price and datasheet | Cell phone

The iPhone 13 Pro Max has become the most powerful cell phone ever created by Apple. Priced at R$ 10,499 in Brazil, the device brings improvements over the iPhone 12 Pro Max, such as the smaller notch, the 120 Hz screen and a longer lasting battery. However, what really stands out is the storage record: it reaches 1TB, the biggest data space ever on the apple line.

That’s a lot of room for demanding consumers who need to save a lot of files. The new Pro Max is available in graphite, silver, gold and sierra blue. These are the same tones as the iPhone 12 Pro Max, launched in 2020 for R$ 10,999, but which can be purchased for R$ 8,400 at Amazon. In the following lines, find out what changes in the new generation.

The biggest news regarding the screen on the iPhone 13 Pro Max concerns the ability of the OLED panel to adaptively update to 120 Hz according to the context of what the user is doing (higher speed for games and slower for other uses, for example ). For the rest, the technical data is very similar between the two generations of the iPhone: the screen remains at 6.7 inches with a resolution of 2778 x 1284 pixels.

The design has a one-off change compared to the previous generation: the notch at the top of the screen has been 20% smaller, updating the iPhone’s look with the more minimalist footprint common to Android rivals. In colors too, only subtle changes in tonality, as the 13 Pro Max appears in sierra blue, gold, silver and graphite – the same options as in the 2020 edition.

The Apple cell phone is IP68 certified to resist submersion of up to 30 minutes and 6 meters of water. It arrives with a finish that mixes aluminum and panels coated with Ceramic Shield, Apple’s technology that rivals Gorilla Glass.

The iPhone 13 Pro Max photo set is also similar to the one that comes in the previous model. To begin with, the system is divided into a trio of 12 MP sensors reinforced by a fourth LiDAR-type camera, used to measure distance from different planes when capturing photos, collecting important information for use in portrait mode and in reality applications. increased.

The new smartphone offers a main camera with a focal aperture of f/1.5; ultra wide camera with f/2.8; and telephoto camera with f/1.8. On the iPhone 13 Pro Max, a macro shooting mode is supported, allowing the user to shoot objects close to the lens (Apple speaks up to 2.5 cm) – this capability doesn’t exist on the iPhone 12 Pro Max, apart from a telephoto lens longer (f/1.8 versus f/2.2 on the previous model), ideal for larger optical zoom.

All iPhone 13 Pro Max cameras operate with night mode support, something that should increase the sensor’s sensitivity in more limited light conditions.

Another novelty of the new generation is the cinematographic mode, in video recording, in which the iPhone uses a system of switching focus between different planes in the same frame, similar to what happens in cinema, when the camera’s focus passes to a nearby actor to the lens to a more distant in a natural way.

By the end of the year, the new iPhones gain the ability to capture video in ProRes format.

There are no changes to the front camera: both iPhone generations use 12 MP sensors.

The new iPhones debut A15 Bionic processor, which comes with a profile similar to the A14 Bionic: there are six data processing cores divided into two high performance – used by the cell phone in more demanding tasks – and another four lower performance, used in activities which are less heavy, thus saving battery.

According to Apple, the new A15 Bionic also gains reinforcement in the portion of the processor destined to face calculations related to the processing of artificial intelligence: according to the brand’s estimates, the new 16 neural cores should prove interesting in apps that take advantage of functions like and even in battery life, as the AI ​​ends up contributing to the optimization of energy consumption.

Apple does not release official data on the amount of RAM memory. In the case of the iPhone 12 Pro Max, the oldest on the market, it is unofficially known that the phone has 6 GB. In storage, the big news is that the Pro Max 13 has an option of 1 TB of maximum capacity, in addition to versions with 128 GB, 256 GB and 512 GB, just like in the last generation.

Apple claims that the battery of the new iPhone 13 Pro Max is bigger than the one found in the previous generation model. This, added to the efficiency gains of the new design, give the new generation a perspective of autonomy that reaches 2.5 hours more than the iPhone 12 Pro Max. The manufacturer did not give details on the calculation of this number. Considering the 120 Hz screen offer, which represents a higher consumption, the gains are expressive.

Keeping the policy of 2020 models, Apple introduces the new iPhone 13 on the market without charger in the box. The devices support fast and wireless charging, but the consumer needs to purchase the accessory separately.

Operating system and resources

The new iPhone leaves the factory with iOS 15 installed, while the previous model has access to the latest version of the system via a free upgrade. Apple typically offers updates for at least five years, an indication of the device’s longevity.

The phone comes with Face ID facial recognition and has Lightning connection. In wireless networks, the two devices offer fifth-generation Bluetooth and Wi-Fi 6 (802.11ax), support for 5G networks, NFC and real-time location by GPS and the like.

The iPhone 13 Pro Max prices in the Brazilian market have already been confirmed by Apple. The cell phone will sell for R$ 10,499 (128 GB), R$ 11,499 (256 GB), R$ 13,499 (512 GB) and R$ 15,499 for the unprecedented 1 TB version. The manufacturer did not disclose the date of sales until the publication of this text.

The iPhone 12 Pro Max landed on the national market for values ​​between R$ 10,999 and R$ 13,999. Apple has removed the iPhone 12 Pro and iPhone 12 Pro Max from the official store, but you can find the 2020 vintage on Amazon for R$ 8,400 (128 GB), R$ 8,965 (256 GB) or R$ 10,780 (512 GB) .

iPhone 13 Pro Max vs iPhone 12 Pro Max Specifications iPhone 13 Pro Max iPhone 12 Pro Max Launch September 2021 September 2020 launch price BRL 10,499 BRL 10,999 Current price BRL 10,499 BRL 8,400 Screen 6.7 inches 6.7 inches screen resolution 2778 x 1284 pixels 2778 x 1284 pixels Processor A15 Bionic A14 Bionic RAM memory uninformed 6GB Storage 128GB / 256GB / 512GB / 1TB 128 / 256 / 512 GB Memory card no support no support Back camera triple, 12 MP + LiDAR sensor triple, 12 MP + LiDAR sensor Frontal camera 12 MP 12 MP Operational system iOS 15 iOS 14 Drums uninformed uninformed Dimensions and weight 160.8 x 78.1 x 7.7 mm; 240 grams 160.8 x 78.1 x 7.4 mm; 226 grams Colors graphite, silver, gold and light blue graphite, silver, gold and light blue

With information from Apple

